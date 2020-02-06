& cplSiteName &

Amdocs Doubles Down With Spanish Deals

Anne Morris
2/5/2020

Amdocs trumpeted contract wins with both Orange and Vodafone in Spain that underscore ongoing efforts to transform telecoms networks to enhance new revenue opportunities, and more besides.

The deal with Orange is said to encompass a large-scale IT and business transformation, including a multi-year contract with managed services, the upgrade of legacy systems and technology provided by multiple partners.

Notably, Orange Spain's plan to implement the amdocsONE portfolio on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform is the latest example of such a move, highlighting the Spanish operator's strategy of trusting the public cloud as it looks at new ways to enhance its portfolio. (See Is X by Orange Showing Us the OTT Future for Telcos?.)

Described as a set of cloud-native, modular and open offerings and services, amdocsONE is expected to help Orange bring services to market faster and exploit new lines of business. Luis Barcenilla Visus, program director at Orange Spain, emphasized that its investment in consolidating and modernizing systems "is a major business priority."

The new deal with Vodafone Spain places a focus on integrating customer support across different digital channels, including the operator's customer care app and website, the virtual assistant TOBi, SMS, Facebook and Twitter.

Vodafone Spain will make use of Amdocs' NICE inContact CXone to gain a comprehensive view of its customers across all channels. Among other things, this could help the operator to spot customers who are the verge of leaving, and also offer promotions in a more targeted way.

For more on this topic, see:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

