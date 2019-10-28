Amdocs Announces RevenueONE for 5G Billing

ST. LOUIS -- Amdocs (DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today launched RevenueONE, which enables communications service providers (CSPs) to capture every revenue opportunity of the digital economy. In a 5G ecosystem, CSPs will be able to quickly launch their own, and partner-based offerings, price plans and bundles, with a variety of new one-time, subscription-based and alternative (loyalty, social currency, ad-supported, etc.) payment models. This shift to future-ready monetization will change CSPs’ customer service relationships and foster innovative new service offers from smart spaces, IoT and media to network slicing and edge monetization.

Taking a new approach to billing, Amdocs RevenueONE also shortens CSPs’ time to cash by decomposing mission-critical charging, billing, payments, incentives and product-catalog processes into DevOps-ready, cloud-native microservices, turning batch billing processes into real-time functions. Amdocs RevenueONE takes charging to the edge by leveraging distributed, 5G-ready architecture that can be deployed on private datacenter infrastructure with AWS Outposts or using Amazon Web Services (AWS) public regions.

“With RevenueONE, Amdocs has redeveloped its flagship, mission-critical, billing, charging, and catalog solutions to be cloud-native and leverage the full benefits of the cloud such as agility, elasticity, and cost optimization,” said Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channels and Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “These benefits will be achieved by leveraging AWS managed database service, Amazon Aurora, and managed Kubernetes service, Amazon EKS, that provide the flexibility and scalability needed to support the advanced monetization requirements in the 5G era.”

“Amdocs RevenueONE brings together proven scalability and cloud-native architecture to accelerate the launch of new 5G services, while supporting existing products and offers. At its core, the RevenueONE blueprint was built to scale, and was proven to support 200 million subscribers on a single platform. This robust architecture allows CSPs to handle the velocity of new service launches, and the variety of new business models, that will come with 5G, while cutting time to market from days to minutes,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president of Media, Network and Technology. “Our goal was to continue to significantly reduce our hardware footprint while scaling to support the influx of new connected devices and services. Utilizing edge-based architecture to reduce network traffic, we believe RevenueONE will grow with our customers as consumers embrace new business models and services.”

RevenueONE includes Amdocs’ industry-first 5G-ready charging, that supports any new service in the 5G digital economy. It also includes an open and agile catalog which ensures that business users can create new products, offers and bundles in minutes, using an intuitive graphical interface and pre-defined pricing templates.

Amdocs