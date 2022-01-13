OpenVault partnership adds sales muscle in Latin American and Europe

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – On the heels of its transformative acquisition of VelociData, OpenVault today announced that it is expanding its global sales and marketing capabilities in Latin America and Europe through a strategic partnership with Lotier International.

Under the agreement, Lotier will leverage its business development and sales offices in Brazil, Argentina and Portugal, to grow adoption of OpenVault's revenue and network improvement solutions and data-driven actionable insights for the broadband industry. Lotier's in-market resources and expertise can accelerate sales cycles and time-to-market for OpenVault products that address network performance issues, subscriber behavior, and new revenue opportunities.

The acquisition of VelociData announced in December of 2021 enabled OpenVault to combine its product portfolio and industry-leading analytics expertise with VelociData's research and development capabilities and Tier 1 footprint in the United States and Latin America. OpenVault is using investment from three existing customers – Service Electric Cablevision, Service Electric Cable TV & Communications, and Blue Ridge Communications – to drive expansion via mergers and acquisitions, organic growth, and increased visibility – most notably increased market activity in Europe and Latin America.

Lotier

OpenVault