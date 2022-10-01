Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

MWC, WISPA, NAB, IWCE still plan in-person events, but others cancel

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/10/2022
Comment (0)

As the dust settles on last week's in-person CES trade show in Las Vegas, some event coordinators have either canceled their own upcoming trade shows or plan to switch to a virtual format. Others, however, are forging ahead with plans to hold in-person gatherings in the coming weeks and months.

"We expect over 1,500 exhibitors in February, with attendees registered from 150 countries," GSMA CEO John Hoffman wrote in an open letter of the upcoming MWC trade show, scheduled to start February 28 in Barcelona, Spain. "A lot has changed in the past two years but our resolve to reconvene the industry is unwavering, and I encourage every member of this community to support one another. My personal thanks to all the business leaders who are right now planning their attendance."

GSMA is boasting of MWC Barcelona keynote speakers including the CEOs of Nokia and Orange. (Source: GSMA)
GSMA is boasting of MWC Barcelona keynote speakers including the CEOs of Nokia and Orange.
(Source: GSMA)

Other trade show organizers issued similar reassurances. "IWCE 2022 will happen this year – in March and in Las Vegas. Bank on it," wrote Paul Caplan, the show's general manager, in an email Monday morning. Informa, Light Reading's parent company, runs the IWCE show, which is scheduled to run March 21-24.

And officials with the Wireless Internet Service Provider Association (WISPA) and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) said their respective shows (Wispamerica March 14-17 in New Orleans and NAB Show April 23 - 27 in Las Vegas) remain on schedule and in person. According to VentureBeat, Informa's Game Developers Conference is also scheduled to be an in-person event March 21-25 in San Francisco.

But other upcoming in-person events have been canceled or virtualized. NATPE Miami, from the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE), canceled its show in Miami that was scheduled to start January 18.

"Although this decision from a financial point of view will cost the organization a great deal of money, that was secondary to our primary concern, which is to put the welfare of our members first," wrote NATPE CEO JP Bommel. "We put a great deal of safety protocols in place, but it is just not enough given the intensity of this virus which is spreading at an enormous rate all over the world."

Bommel said new dates and locations are "under consideration."

Other in-person events in January, including the Sundance Film Festival, the Grammy Awards and video game conference E3, have also been canceled, according to Deadline.

The developments come after CES reported 40,000 in-person attendees, or roughly 22% of the 180,000 people who attended the show prior to the pandemic. According to Protocol, some CES attendees felt the show was worthwhile, while others did not.

Caplan, of the IWCE show, acknowledged the challenges that trade show organizers have faced since COVID-19 began disrupting travel. "Our theme this year – Making the Toughest Times Better – reflects the reality of today's business environment. Two years of a global pandemic have taken a toll on both our professional and personal lives," he wrote.

Caplan said that IWCE attendees will be required to present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours. The show also will require masks for indoor activities and attendees will be "urged" to get booster shows. "With these measures, we are confident we will offer an environment where attendees can feel comfortable and safe," Caplan wrote.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: The First Look At A 5Gigaverse Ecosystem
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE