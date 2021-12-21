"
OSS/BSS/CX

AT&T takes aim at Mint Mobile ads

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/21/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – A panel of the National Advertising Review Board (NARB), the appellate advertising law body of BBB National Programs, has recommended that Mint Mobile LLC discontinue the use of "UNLIMITED" and "UNLTD" headlines in its advertising or modify them to clearly communicate that its plan does not offer unlimited high-speed data.

The advertising at issue had been challenged by AT&T Services, Inc. before the National Advertising Division (NAD) as part of NAD's Fast Track SWIFT expedited challenge process, designed for single-issue advertising cases. Following NAD's decision (Case No. 7053), Mint Mobile appealed NAD's recommendations.

There was no dispute that a Mint Mobile customer who exceeds a specified limit of data usage will, in all Mint Mobile plans promoted in the subject advertisements, have the service throttled to 2G speeds. As concluded by NAD, because of the limits of 2G, throttling to 2G does not provide "unlimited" data as consumers understand that term.

After reviewing the challenged advertisements, the panel agreed with the position of NAD and the challenger that, in context, reasonable consumers would conclude that "UNLIMITED" refers to data. Further, the panel found that advertising claims must be evaluated in the context of a marketplace where consumers are focused on data as a significant factor in their evaluation of competing cellular plans.

The panel noted that it was particularly troubled by the advertisement labeled "YOU'VE GOT DATA," in which the "buckets" moving from left to right were labeled 4GB, 10GB, 15GB, and, finally, "UNLTD," which communicated a strong message that the fourth plan provided unlimited data.

For these reasons, the panel recommended that Mint Mobile discontinue the use of "UNLIMITED" and "UNLTD" headlines in its advertising or modify them to clearly communicate that its plan does not offer unlimited high-speed data.

Mint Mobile stated that it "supports the self-regulatory process and will comply with NARB's decision, although it disagrees with the Panel's conclusions."

BBB National Programs

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
