"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Apple, Google, Meta prepare for the next big 5G battle

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 12/27/2021
Comment (0)

Three of the biggest tech companies in the world are either actively developing augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, or are reportedly in the process of preparing to do so. Those efforts may eventually use the speedy 5G networks that companies like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile are building and constantly advertising.

The actions by companies like Google, Apple and Meta could portend a big technology platform battle beyond smartphones. It's still early days, but for 5G network operators, the developing trend could lead to new categories of portable, wearable devices that would use a lot of 5G connectivity.

Google goggles

For example, as reported by Ars Technica, Google may be preparing to develop a new AR platform and device based on its recent acquisitions, hires and job postings. Such a move would essentially represent a second try by a company that received widespread scorn over the release of its Google Glass headset almost a decade ago.

According to the report, Google acquired Canadian smart glasses maker North in 2020. More recently, the company hired Mark Lucovsky, who previously headed up mixed reality operating system work for Meta (formerly Facebook) "My role is to lead the Operating System team for Augmented Reality at Google," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Google has recently posted a number of job openings that hint at mass market AR and VR ambitions. One listing suggests applicants would be working on an "innovative AR device." Another says Google is "focused on making immersive computing accessible to billions of people through mobile devices."

Apple seeds a market

But Google isn't alone in staffing up in the area. According to a new report in Bloomberg, Apple recently hired the head of Meta's augmented reality communications, Andrea Schubert. The move represents Apple's efforts to "get its ducks in a row" ahead of its expected launch of an AR/VR headset in 2022.

However, some reports indicate Apple's initial headset launch next year won't be a major, mass market consumer device but instead a high-end, expensive way for the company to begin seeding the market among developers for AR/VR content and services.

Such efforts by Google and Apple would follow in the lead of Meta, which already operates a substantial business around its Oculus VR headsets.

The extreme computing and display requirements of a full-blown VR experience – coupled with the need for such headsets to be light and comfortable – likely will keep them squarely in the wired or Wi-Fi world initially. After all, the inclusion of 4G and 5G technologies often increases devices' processing requirements and lowers their battery life.

But that isn't stopping some network operators from investing in what might be a whole new class of revenue-generating gadgets. For example, Verizon this week announced an agreement with smart glasses maker Vuzix "to leverage the power of Verizon's 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming."

Vuzix is working with Verizon on smart glasses that leverage 5G and edge computing. (Source: Vuzix)

Vuzix is working with Verizon on smart glasses that leverage 5G and edge computing.
(Source: Vuzix)

The companies said they plan to show off the results of their efforts at the upcoming CES trade show in Las Vegas.

Verizon and Vuzix have been working together for years. But their newest press release yet again underscores operators' general interest in the opportunity around wearables.

For example, T-Mobile's network chief Neville Ray has often discussed his hopes that AR/VR headsets will usher in a new age of growth for 5G providers. "The world around you is going to be brought to you through great AR and VR experiences," he said recently of such devices. "There is just an enormous opportunity."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 11, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE