Orby TV Picks Globecast for Broadcast Media Operational Services

LOS ANGLELES, Calif. -- Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, announced that the company has been selected by Orby TV to provide a wide range of turnkey broadcast media operational services for the nascent pay TV startup. Launched throughout the lower 48 United States in spring 2019, Orby TV offers a high-quality and affordable prepaid, pay-as-you-go satellite pay TV service directly to consumers at a low cost with no contract and no Internet service required.

Globecast is handling Orby TV's full broadcast operations on a 24/7 basis at its Globecast Media Center in Culver City, CA. Using its extensive fiber and satellite network, Globecast is managing for Orby TV channel aggregation, providing Orby TV's co-location services, handling technical operations and the uplinking of the channels to the high-powered Ku-band capacity on Eutelsat's EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite at 117° West.

This deal with Globecast allows Orby TV to benefit from advanced DTH delivery services, along with the satellite space segment and disaster recovery services from a geographically diverse third-party uplink site. This collaboration provides a complete and fully integrated satellite transmission infrastructure, giving Orby TV a fully managed and resilient transmission solution.

Orby TV has two base programming packages priced at $40 (Essentials) or $50 (Extras) per month for up to four rooms, with optional premium network programming packages and low-cost DVR service available. All fees and taxes are included in the monthly prices. Local channels and unlimited use of the Orby TV interactive program guide is provided at no additional charge, even if the subscriber decides to turn off the monthly paid Orby TV service.

