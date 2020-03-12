Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Orange plans spending splurge after tax bonanza

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 12/3/2020
Comment (0)

Orange has no doubt been popping the champagne corks in recent weeks after a favorable decision by France's Conseil d'Etat (Council of State) ended a ten-year tax dispute and returned a whopping €2.2 billion (US$2.66 billion) to the operator's coffers.

The France-based group has now announced it intends to make good use of this somewhat delayed tax rebate after taking receipt of the funds this week.

As you'd expect, Orange plans to invest almost a quarter of the money in its ongoing network expansion, although without providing exact details as to where. The operator is in the process of rolling out both a 5G and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in France, for example, and has already flagged plans to commercially launch its 5G network today.

Another quarter of the amount is earmarked to support "operational transformation," with the aim of improving agility and performance.

Belgium buyout on the cards

Orange is also considering making an offer for all shares in Orange Belgium that it does not already own. The operator is currently in the process of exploring this opportunity and said the offer would be a cash offer at €22 ($26.6) per share. If it manages to obtain 95% of shares with voting rights, it would then aim to squeeze out any remaining shareholders at the same price.

Orange currently owns 52.91% of Orange Belgium via Atlas Services Belgium (ASB). Around 39.02% is in free float, while Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management owns 3.02% and Polygon Global Partners LLP 5.05%. The Belgian unit is also responsible for Orange's operations in Luxembourg.

Formerly known as Mobistar, the Belgian operation took on the Orange brand in 2016 and has been attempting to build a convergent offering through the resale of fixed cable broadband and TV services. In the third quarter of 2020, Orange Belgium said its Orange Love multiservice packages accounted for 19.1% of its mobile postpaid customer base of 2.6 million subscribers.

The Belgian plan comes hot on the heels of another European buyout: Orange recently agreed to buy a controlling stake in Telekom Romania Communications (TRC) from Deutsche Telekom.

Not forgetting the environment and debt

Other measures under consideration include an employee share scheme, an extraordinary dividend of €0.20 per share, and a contribution towards efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

If any money is left, then Orange will use it to reduce debt. Orange Group's net financial debt stood at €26.4 billion ($31.9 billion) at June 30, up €954 million ($1.15 billion) compared with the end of 2019.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The return of the tax payment certainly comes at an opportune time for Orange, which like many organizations has been counting the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic this year. In its results for the third quarter of 2020, the operator saw its fortunes revive somewhat.

Meanwhile, France is finally entering the 5G era, with three of the market's four mobile network operators launching services this month. As well as Orange's launch today, Bouygues Telecom said its 5G network would launch on December 1, while Altice Europe-owned SFR apparently pipped rivals to the post by offering 5G services in Nice on the Côte d'Azur from November 20.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
December 9, 2020 Application Integration for OCP and CNFs
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Huawei: Building Future-Oriented 4G Foundation to Maximize Network Value By Huawei
4G/5G FWA Industry Summit Reveals Continued Market Traction By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
What's next for CSPs? By Andrew Walker, Accenture
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE