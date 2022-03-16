Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Zayo rides an 800G optical wave

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/16/2022
Comment (0)

BOULDER, Colo. — Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, and Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN), a global supplier of innovative networking solutions, today announced the successful completion of the world’s longest known terrestrial 800G optical wavelength in a commercial network — 1,044.51 km. The Zayo-owned fiber route stretches from Springville, Utah to Reno, Nevada and is lit and powered by Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent technology.

800G is the highest-capacity commercially available line-side wavelength supported in production networks. 800G waves have historically been limited by distance, but through advancements in technology and improved fiber network performance, Zayo and Infinera are helping push 800G further into Zayo’s optical network. Extending large wavelengths across greater distances makes services more cost-effective and capable to end users. In recent months, Zayo has been making major investments in the company’s fiber network throughout North America and Western Europe, including 31 high-capacity, 400G-enabled long-haul routes and its first production interstate 800G wave in the United States. Bigger wavelengths provide significant network bandwidth expansion necessary to power high-definition content, 5G cell networks, IoT, remote work and more.

“Zayo continues to achieve what wasn’t previously possible as part of our efforts to provide best-in-class connectivity services and enable our customers’ growth,” said Aaron Werley, Vice President of Lit Networks at Zayo. “We look to the goals of our customers to inform our evolution, and the demand for 800G is being driven by a need for more bandwidth at higher line rates, all while leveraging the cost-effectiveness of high-capacity wavelengths covering longer distances. We are grateful to both our partners at Infinera, whose hardware solutions pushed the limits, and our outstanding Zayo team members who helped make this accomplishment possible.”

“At Infinera, our vision is a connected world with unlimited bandwidth for everyone — everywhere, always, and instantly,” said Tom Burns, General Manager of Infinera’s Optical Modules & Coherent Solutions Group. “We have built our company on a history of challenging conventional thinking and reimagining the telecommunications industry to power the modern enterprise. There’s no better way to demonstrate a commitment to innovation than chasing and breaking world records in network connectivity. This is a groundbreaking moment and we are proud to have partnered with Zayo to make history.”

Zayo

Infinera

