Optical/IP

Xplornet outlines fiber, 5G buildout plans

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/15/2021
MARKHAM, Ontario – Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, announced today a major private investment to deliver affordable fibre-to-the-home Internet to 200,000 homes and businesses in rural communities across Ontario. This investment supports Xplornet's continued focus on network innovation towards faster speeds and more data that rural Canadians want to connect to what matters.

"Rural Canadians want the latest technology to deliver their broadband service," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplornet Communications Inc. "To meet our customers' growing demand for more speed and data, Xplornet is investing to deploy next-generation network technologies that deliver unprecedented speeds, unlimited data plans and increased connectivity so that rural Canadians can benefit from the same quality of broadband as those who live and work in urban centres."

This fibre-to-the-home network is part of Xplornet's commitment announced last year to invest $500 million by 2025 to deploy state-of-the-art scalable fibre and 5G fixed wireless technology in its facilities-based network to meet the needs of rural Canadians. As the leading rural broadband provider in Canada, Xplornet also has fibre-to-the-home projects underway for rural customers in the provinces of Quebec, New Brunswick, Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

In addition to these fibre-to-the-home projects, Xplornet is rolling out Canada's first rural 5G standalone network in New Brunswick and, over the course of 2022, will expand its 5G network to 250 additional rural communities across Canada. Today, over 500,000 rural Canadians already have access to fast download speeds from Xplornet of up to 50 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps with unlimited data on the XPLORE 50/10 UNLIMITED service plan.

Xplornet Communications Inc.

