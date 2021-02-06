Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Windstream pushes away from Dycom amid fiber buildout

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/2/2021
Comment (0)

The US fiber broadband industry appears to be poised to enter a historic period of growth. And Windstream wants to control its own fiber fate as a result.

"We decided to in-source a substantial portion of our construction needs as part of our multi-year, multi-billion dollar fiber network investment program," Windstream spokesperson David Avery wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. "We expect this program will allow us to more closely manage construction costs, quality and timelines."

Although that's clearly good news for the 1,000 technicians Windstream has promised to hire for its five-year, $2 billion fiber build project, it's not necessarily what executives at Dycom wanted to hear. According to the financial analysts at WestPark Capital, Windstream's shift to in-house fiber construction is a major blow to network-construction company Dycom, which until recently handled the bulk of Windstream's construction needs.

"Dycom has been, and remains, a trusted construction partner of Windstream. They have retained a portion of our existing construction work and will be invited to participate along with our other trusted construction partners on build projects that exceed our internal construction capacity," explained Windstream's Avery.

Losing a skirmish, winning the war

Nonetheless, Dycom's executives appear resigned to the loss of much of Windstream's fiber-buildout business. "It's just a cost that we have to bear," explained the company's CEO, Steve Nielsen, during Dycom's recent quarterly earnings conference call, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript of the event. Nielsen acknowledged that a major Dycom customer was moving to in-house construction, but didn't name Windstream specifically. Windstream is Dycom's fifth-largest customer.

Overall, though, Nielsen's messaging around Dycom's fiber opportunity was: Don't worry. "Lots of [Dycom] customers are kicking off large fiber programs, and the largest of which, of course, is AT&T," he said, adding that other Dycom customers like Frontier Communications and Ziply Fiber are also planning large fiber buildouts.

"Increasing access to high-capacity telecommunications continues to be crucial to society, especially in rural America," he added, pointing to US government programs like the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) that are funneling billions of dollars into the construction of new fiber networks in rural areas.

That current spending may soon be dwarfed by President Biden's infrastructure spending proposal, which appears poised to receive bipartisan support for up to $65 billion in funding for broadband in urban and rural areas.

A good time for fiber sales

The analysts at WestPark Capital pointed out that Biden's spending plan would essentially double the size of the US fiber access market. They calculated the current addressable market for fiber sits at just $1.3 billion per year, and that federal funding could inject up to $13 billion per year into the US broadband market.

As a result, a number of industry observers are bracing for historic levels of spending on fiber networks across the country, considering companies ranging from AT&T, Charter Communications and Altice USA to Consolidated Communications and Lumen Technologies have already pledged to expand their fiber networks ahead of any potential government infrastructure stimulus money.

"There has never been a time in my memory when the industry has been this busy. It's no wonder that we're seeing a backlog in fiber delivery times. It's probably a good year to be a fiber salesperson," wrote Doug Dawson with CCG Consulting in a recent post.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
5G monetization: The promise and the reality of customer willingness to pay By Ashish Jain, CEO, KAIROS Pulse
How telecoms companies can leverage RPA to improve operations and maximize their workforce By Joel Cherkis, UiPath
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE