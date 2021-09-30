Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Vodafone's open-networks obsession reaches broadband

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 9/30/2021
Comment (0)

Big telecom seems obsessed with breaking up its networks and then rebuilding with a different supplier for every part or line of software code.

Much more of it and the list of vendors for any one operator will soon be longer than the queue outside a filling station this week in the fuel-starved UK.

The latest disaggregation, as the industry would have it called, is brought to you by Vodafone and a handful of engineering friends. While most of the recent focus has been on the highly politicized mobile network, the tests carried out by Vodafone and company were all about fixed broadband – and specifically a box called the broadband network gateway (or BNG).

Vodafone's headquarters in the UK town of Newbury.
Vodafone's headquarters in the UK town of Newbury.

It is an important bit of the network that aggregates and routes data traffic and looks after various customer-management functions. Normally, all the hardware and software in the BNG would come from the same supplier.

The market leader is understood to be Juniper, but others have included Cisco, Ericsson (through its Redback subsidiary), Huawei and Nokia.

Vodafone, however, claims to have built a disaggregated BNG from hardware and software provided by a multitude of vendors.

By taking advantage of a technology standard labelled TR-459, devised by the Broadband Forum (a prominent industry association), it was able to separate the control plane – the brain of the network – from the user plane, the part that ferries traffic to the appropriate destination.

Thanks to standardization, it could then make one vendor's control plane synchronize with another's user plane.

Open RAN for broadband

The effort has been likened by Johan Wibergh, Vodafone's chief technology officer, to open RAN, a move to disaggregate the mobile network that is seen as a threat to equipment giants such as Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia.

The disaggregated BNG could entail similar risks for the suppliers of integrated boxes, although two of them – Cisco and Nokia – were involved in Vodafone's tests.

It is also an opportunity for new players like Casa Systems, Benu Networks and UfiSpace, says Jeff Heynen, the vice president of broadband access and home networking for analyst firm Dell'Oro. Benu and Casa were the other two players involved in the tests that Vodafone carried out.

But avoiding lock-in – such a priority for open RAN – is probably not the main objective here, says Julie Kunstler, a principal analyst with Omdia (a sister company to Light Reading).

"In my opinion, vendor tie-in is less of an issue here than enabling flexibility and cloud-based functions for operators," she says.

"Disaggregated BNG with cloud-based controls and interoperability is important to operators as fixed broadband continues to grow in terms of subscribers and subscriber types, broadband speeds, services and vendors."

Heynen agrees and is clearly not surprised that Vodafone – with its jumble of copper, fiber, cable and fixed wireless technologies – is so active here.

Disaggregation would allow it to move its BNG functions around the network more easily, he explains. It could centralize them in a big data facility to address lots of customers, move them into a headend or central office or even put them right out at the edge of the network to support smaller customer groups.

"One of the reasons for the focus on the BNG is that existing BNG platforms have generally been deployed in silos, with most supporting residential broadband services," he says.

"One of the goals of more open BNGs is that they can also provide aggregation functions for enterprise and mobile transport applications."

Of particular interest to Vodafone is the ability to plonk its main control functions in the cloud and then work separately with a smaller number of other features. Scaling these up or down to suit needs would obviously be less cumbersome with those control functions stripped out and managed elsewhere.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

This sort of rearchitecting has a parallel in mobile. By virtualizing their radio access networks, some operators hope to shift the baseband processing that normally happens at mobile sites into centralized facilities, reducing the amount of equipment they need.

The industry, though, is still not entirely convinced of the business case for this cloud RAN (or C-RAN).

"The economics of C-RAN are not yet proven beyond doubt and the equipment which is removed from sites is quite small in the grand scale of a multi-band macro cell basestation," said a spokesperson for UK telecom incumbent BT.

The disaggregated BNG is unlikely to garner as much attention as open RAN, whatever Wibergh thinks. Even if did strengthen alternatives to Chinese vendors, there has not been the same political clamor in broadband as there has in mobile to rid networks of Huawei and ZTE.

One of open RAN's original objectives was to produce new and more open specifications, moreover, whereas the TR-459 standard already appears ready. And Vodafone, for now, seems to be the only big service provider making a noise about disaggregated BNG.

While that could change, reducing upfront costs – another goal of virtualization and open RAN – would probably not make a huge difference.

Broadband access equipment accounts for a relatively small share of telco spending. In 2019, for instance, operators worldwide paid about $8.4 billion for broadband access products, according to Omdia, while annual investments in the radio access network range between $30 billion and $35 billion.

Most of the fixed-line expenditure goes on digging up streets. Try virtualizing that.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE