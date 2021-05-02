Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Viasat drops more hints about super-capacity satellite

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/5/2021
Comment (0)

Viasat's plans to launch and activate a new constellation of ViaSat-3 satellites has been slowed by the pandemic, but the company is already discussing potential capacity targets for a next-gen broadband satellite.

That satellite, dubbed ViaSat-4, could be powerful enough to support capacities of between 5 Tbit/s to 7 Tbit/s, Viasat Chairman and a Co-Founder Mark Dankberg said Thursday on the company's fiscal Q3 2021 earnings call.

Artist rendering of a ViaSat-3 satellite. Though the pandemic has slowed down its plans, Viasat is working to deploy three new satellites in the coming years that, together, will provide global coverage. (Source: Viasat)
Artist rendering of a ViaSat-3 satellite. Though the pandemic has slowed down its plans, Viasat is working to deploy three new satellites in the coming years that, together, will provide global coverage.
(Source: Viasat)

That would represent a capacity improvement of at least five times that of ViaSat-3, a satellite that will pump out at least 1 Tbit/s.

There's "big time design work" underway for ViaSat-4, Dankberg said. Viasat has not announced anticipated timeframes for ViaSat-4. Light Reading has asked if the company is ready to ballpark it yet.

Dankberg also hinted at yet another satellite advancement – ViaSat-5 – that could supply two times the capacity of ViaSat-4. ViaSat-5 is at the conceptual phase, according to Dankberg.

Talk of those plans come as the broadband satellite market continues to heat up amid the entry of SpaceX's Starlink and the anticipated entry of Amazon through its "Project Kuiper" initiative.

While Viasat has largely been focused on geosynchronous satellites that orbit some 22,000 miles above the Earth's surface, Starlink is making progress with its plans to deploy a constellation of thousands of low-Earth orbit satellites equipped to deliver high-speed broadband and voice services at low latencies. In an FCC filing this week, SpaceX revealed that Starlink has deployed more than 1,000 LEOs so far and has signed up more than 10,000 users to its beta program.

Subs slow, ARPU rises in Q3

Viasat ended Q3 2021 with 596,000 fixed satellite broadband subs in the US, up from 583,000 in the year-ago period, but down 7,000 from the prior quarter. Viasat, which also provides connectivity for several airlines, attributed the sequential decline in fixed broadband customers to "bandwidth supply constraints, sustained demand for premium service plans, and network planning to accommodate increases in passengers and planes in service."

On the plus side, Viasat's average revenue per user (ARPU) for fixed satellite broadband achieved a record in Q3, driven by customers selecting higher speed data plans.

"We're not seeing a slowdown in demand. What we're seeing is people choosing to upgrade services," Viasat CEO Rick Baldridge said on the call. However, he does expect Viasat to absorb a "slight reduction in subscribers for a little while" as the company looks to keep bandwidth supply constraints in check.

Viasat posted Q3 revenues of $576 million versus $588 million a year ago. Net income rose to $6.8 million from $6.5 million. Revenues from satellite services increased 4%, to $221 million.

ViaSat-3 update

The company also provided an update on ViaSat-3. That program aims to provide Viasat with global coverage through the deployment of three satellites – one for the Americas; another for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and a third for coverage of the Asia Pacific region.

The pandemic has slowed progress, but Viasat said it is getting close to delivering the first satellite payload to Boeing and now expects the launch of the first ViaSat-3 bird – for the Americas – to launch in the first quarter of 2022. Months of testing will be required before that first satellite is put into service.

Viasat believes the second ViaSat-3 satellite, for EMEA, will launch up to half a year after the first is launched.

Viasat and its partner, Boeing, will be hunting for scheduling efficiencies to tighten ViaSat-3 timelines, Baldridge said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE