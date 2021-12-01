Viasat connects with Sky Brasil

SÃO PAULO – Viasat, a global communications company, and SKY Brasil (SKY), the largest satellite pay TV operator in Brazil, announced today a partnership to increase the availability of fast, reliable satellite internet across Brazil. Through this agreement, SKY will sell, install and provide on-site technical service for Viasat's high-speed internet service. Viasat gains a strong Brazilian distribution partner with proven local expertise, and will help train SKY's vast network of distributors, resellers and installers on its internet service offerings.

In October 2020, Viasat became the first satellite Internet Service Provider (ISP) to offer high-speed broadband connectivity across 100% of Brazil. Viasat's residential internet service for Brazil uses Telebras' SGDC-1 satellite bandwidth to provide satellite broadband service.

Expanding satellite internet service distribution in Brazil

The Viasat/SKY association is in line with Viasat's goal to offer connectivity options to all Brazilians. This partnership provides Viasat a strategic, local partner and channel to reach a broader set of potential subscribers who can benefit from its competitively-priced satellite internet service plans. Today, Viasat offers three plans: a premium plan (Viasat 30Mega), an advanced plan (Viasat 20Mega) and a basic plan (Viasat 10Mega), with download speeds of up to 30 Mbps, 20 Mbps, and 10 Mbps, respectively. All three plans come with a Wi-Fi router and attractive features such as messaging and unlimited basic navigation, and a free zone between 2:00 AM and 7:00 AM local time.

With the launch of the Viasat 30Mega plan in October 2020, Viasat is recognized as offering the best satellite internet service in the Brazilian market, allowing customers to enjoy faster access to daily online activities such as social networks, video streaming content, videoconference services, remote work, and distance education.

