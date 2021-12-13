"
Optical/IP

Vexus discloses $80M fiber buildout plan in Texas

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/13/2021
LUBBOCK, Texas – Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Texas and Louisiana, announced plans to build a Fiber to the Home (FTTH) network in Laredo, Texas. The network will be privately funded by Vexus, introducing more than 70,000 residences and businesses to symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.

"We are excited to continue our network expansion in Texas with our new 100% fiber optic network plans in Laredo," said Jim Gleason, CEO. "Vexus' fiber network will provide homes and businesses with a new, competitive choice for internet and entertainment. This expansion brings reliable internet to families and businesses in the area, allowing them access to our future-proof fiber technology."

Vexus Fiber plans to begin construction in the summer of next year, with availability to some neighborhoods and businesses by year end 2022. Full completion of the entire network throughout all of Laredo will take approximately 24 months.

Vexus understands customers need internet that can keep up with their everyday lives. This new 100% fiber optic network can increase employment opportunities, make the area more attractive to businesses and increase overall property values. From work to play, Vexus is there to back Laredo businesses and homes.

"Improving connectivity and increasing access to broadband are vital building blocks for Laredo's resiliency and economic prosperity moving forward," said Mayor Pete Saenz. "I applaud Vexus for choosing to make a major investment in Laredo, for helping bring competition to the market and providing a new modern platform that will help students, businesses and the community at large. It's very much needed in our community."

This network extension is part of an ongoing construction plan financed by existing investors, Pamlico Capital and Oak Hill Capital, who have agreed to invest additional equity toward the expansion in Laredo. "The opportunity to grow with Vexus and new communities in Texas is very rewarding. We are extremely pleased with the progress the team at Vexus Fiber is delivering by building a quality fiber network at a fast pace to residents and businesses that need this network of the future," added Art Roselle of Pamlico Capital.

Fiber internet service is more reliable because it has a higher data capacity and bandwidth, is less susceptible to outside interference and has a much lower latency than a traditional copper connection. Vexus Fiber service will deliver up to 10 Gig internet speeds along with all-digital TV and phone service for residential customers. Business customers will have access to data connections scalable up to 10 Gigs, TeleCloud-hosted voice solutions as well as TV channel packages tailored for all business types.

Vexus Fiber currently operates fiber-to-the-home networks in Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, and surrounding areas in Texas, as well as Hammond, Covington and Mandeville in Louisiana. The company is also building new networks in the Rio Grande Valley, Tyler, Nacogdoches, and San Angelo, Texas. They are also expanding in Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Albuquerque and Sante Fe, New Mexico. Vexus is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

