Optical/IP

Verizon wins almost $1B worth of DoD awards

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/16/2022
WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has awarded Verizon Public Sector three Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order awards worth $966.5 million. Verizon will provide network modernization services and technical support services to the Pentagon, the DOD National Capital Region (NCR) and Fort Belvoir.

Under the Pentagon task order valued at $515.3 million, Verizon will partner with the DOD to transition the entire Pentagon military and civilian population from copper-based telephony to advanced internet protocol (IP)-based services, providing a converged-enterprise environment for the Pentagon’s voice and data services. This includes converting more than 52,000 voice lines to an integrated IP environment with optimized voice and video services.

Verizon professional services will provide the DOD with a dedicated support team to help plan, design and implement network upgrades and new equipment at the Pentagon.

The second award with DOD-NCR is a $432.9 million task order. Verizon will deliver core voice, transport, internet and professional services to over 370 locations within the DOD-NCR. DOD-NCR leads an interagency group responsible for the homeland security and defense of the Washington, D.C. area and surrounding counties in Virginia and Maryland.

Finally, Verizon has been awarded an $18.3 million task order to provide communications technology infrastructure including core voice, transport, internet and managed services at Fort Belvoir. The U.S. Army garrison provides logistical, intelligence and administrative support to a diverse mix of commands, activities and agencies in the Washington, D.C. area.

“The U.S. Dept. of Defense is at the forefront of technology modernization, and we are proud that Verizon has been selected to grow our existing partnership and continue to serve as its digital transformation partner,” said Maggie Hallbach, Senior Vice President, Public Sector at Verizon. “Building on 5G and other professional services awards Verizon secured in 2021, our team of professional and managed services experts are in lock step with DOD’s strategic priorities and we stand ready to help their leadership adapt to the increasingly sophisticated requirements and growing network infrastructure demands.”

Verizon will also work hand-in-hand with the DOD to help develop and implement a long-term, strategic IT vision and plan to promote innovation to remain on the leading edge as technology transforms and improves.

