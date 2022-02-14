Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Utopia Fiber says two thirds of new subs select speeds of 1-Gig or more

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/14/2022
Comment (0)

MURRAY, Utah – In a year plagued by supply chain shortages, funding uncertainties, and labor woes, UTOPIA Fiber continued its astonishing growth for the 12th consecutive year. UTOPIA Fiber, America's largest and most-successful Open Access fiber network, released its 2021 numbers today that showed more cities, more service providers, and more customers making the switch to the community-owned network. According to Roger Timmerman, UTOPIA Fiber's Executive Director, the company laid 2.4 million feet of fiber last year, close to 40 miles per month.

UTOPIA Fiber achieved a great deal of success in the financial markets in 2021, too, taking out close to $90 million worth of bonds. Notably, in the last 12 years, UTOPIA has now designed, built, and financed nearly $400 million worth of fiber projects—almost a quarter of that in the last year alone.

Each day, crews worked quickly to connect homes, businesses, and institutions to the network. In Utah, construction was completed in Payson and Midvale Cities and Syracuse and Pleasant Grove Cities joined the UTOPIA Fiber network—adding 7,500 new subscribers. Notably, 505 businesses and 139 schools and anchor institutions were connected. In Montana, Yellowstone Fiber (formerly Bozeman Fiber) joined the network, which will provide Open Access fiber to rural Gallatin County and all 22,000 homes, businesses, and institutions in the City of Bozeman. Notably, UTOPIA provided more choice for consumers and businesses as it increased its partnership with private-sector internet service providers (ISPs) adding ConnectFast, The Telecom Company, and Miles Broadband—the 14th, 15th, and 16th ISPs to join the network. Perhaps the biggest change in 2021 was that 65% of new subscribers on the UTOPIA Fiber network selected speeds of 1 Gbps or higher—a significant jump from 48% a year ago.

Here's how UTOPIA Fiber's 2021 numbers add up:

  • 1.33 million feet of underground conduit installed
  • 2.4 million feet of fiber cable placed
  • 24 new footprints released
  • 25,994 new homes able to connect
  • 7,479 new residential subscribers
  • 139 new anchor institutions and schools
  • 505 new business connections
  • 4.5-star overall Google rating
  • 2 new fully-connected cities (Payson and Midvale)
  • 3 new cities joined the network (Bozeman, Pleasant Grove, and Syracuse)
  • 13 new employees

Read the full announcement here.

Utopia Fiber

