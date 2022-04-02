Ubiquity heads into Hutto and Killeen

HUTTO, Texas – Ubiquity, who recently announced plans to break ground on a $75 million city-wide fiber optic network in Georgetown, Texas in early 2022, is continuing its growth and investment in open-access infrastructure across central Texas in the cities of Hutto and Killeen.

Ubiquity, a private digital infrastructure firm, develops and manages critical communications assets throughout the United States through its business portfolio. It's open-access fiber optic networks are designed to accommodate all current and future fiber uses, including long-term contracts with broadband providers, mobile carriers, government entities, utilities, edge computing, and any other industry where ubiquitous wired and wireless connectivity is or will be critical to success.

Like Georgetown, Ubiquity's build plan will cover a large majority of businesses and residents of Hutto and Killeen. Of the $100 million earmarked for these two communities, approximately $20 million will be invested in Hutto and $80 million in Killeen. This infrastructure provides a massive amount of flexible capacity, fueling connectivity growth and facilitating the deployment of truly sustainable, smart services for the future gigabit communities of Hutto, Killeen, and Georgetown over the next 20-plus years.

"Ubiquity is excited to expand our open-access fiber investment across Texas," said Ubiquity Managing Director, Greg Dial. "This expansion accelerates Ubiquity's existing fiber broadband operations and provides customers with a complete set of digital and sustainable energy solutions. As connectivity needs continue to increase, these high capacity, build once and connect all fiber networks will provide both added choice for customers and a fast track to additional smart city digital infrastructure."

The project will pave the way to a more diverse list of internet service provider (ISP) choice including FiberFirst, Ubiquity's first ISP on the open-access network. FiberFirst, a Texas-owned and operated company, will serve residents and businesses with high speed, multi-gigabit capable internet service, whole home Wi-Fi and other connected services. FiberFirst brick and mortar office locations in each city are also in the planning stages and its services will be available in all three cities as soon as the fiber is live.

"FiberFirst is committed to bringing equal access, best-in-class fiber networks and the latest technologies to high growth communities," said Bryan Davis, Head of Sales and Service for FiberFirst. "So of course, we jumped at the opportunity to bring high-speed fiber service to the businesses and residents of Georgetown, TX and look forward to expanding these essential services to Hutto and Killeen throughout 2022. Our mission at FiberFirst is to become your favorite internet service provider through our fierce commitment to reliability, customer service, and the most competitive cost to value."

