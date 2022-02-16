Ting Internet expands in SoCal

ENCINITAS, Calif. – Ting Internet, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC), has announced that its highly anticipated fiber internet is now available in its fourth serviceable Southern California market: Encinitas, California.

Ting provides lightning-fast, low latency, ultra-reliable internet access, and is best known for its world class customer support. Ting also provides its customers with dedicated bandwidth, which guarantees higher speeds and reliable connectivity for local residents and businesses. Ting's fiber internet is currently available in select neighborhoods and is steadily expanding across Encinitas, with full municipal access expected by the end of 2023. The city-wide fiber infrastructure build is led by Ting partner, Netly, and when complete, will pass nearly 26,000 addresses across the entire community.

Symmetrical residential internet is available for $89 per month, which provides Ting's gigabit fiber internet with speeds of 1,000 megabits per second (Mbps). Plans for businesses, enterprises and bulk services are fully customizable and can be created with the Ting Internet enterprise team.

Locals can now visit ting.com/encinitas to find more information on availability and search their address to either order or pre-order Ting Internet.

