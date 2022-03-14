Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

TIM starts formal talks with KKR

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 3/14/2022
Comment (0)

Telecom Italia (TIM) appears to have set off on a two-pronged course as it continues to seek a way to revamp the business, repair its battered balance sheet and restore value for shareholders.

After newly appointed CEO Pietro Labriola presented his new industrial plan that would see the operator split into two separate units, it was suggested that TIM was paving the way for a rejection of a bid submitted by US investor KKR last November, while preparing for a potential, long-mooted merger with state-backed broadband operator Open Fiber.

It now seems the operator is trying to keep all options on the table for the time being, announcing that it will now start formal talks with KKR and also explore a merger with the rival fiber provider.

The operator will continue negotiations with state lender CDP on a possible merger with Open Fiber. CDP owns a 9.1% stake in TIM and 60% of Open Fiber. (Source: Arcansel/Alamy Stock Photo)
The operator will continue negotiations with state lender CDP on a possible merger with Open Fiber. CDP owns a 9.1% stake in TIM and 60% of Open Fiber.
(Source: Arcansel/Alamy Stock Photo)

The latest developments come after a meeting by TIM's board of directors on Sunday. In a statement released shortly afterwards, the Italian operator said its advisers have been engaged in informal talks with KKR since the investor submitted its €10.8 billion (US$11.8 billion) non-binding offer to buy TIM and take it private.

In a next step, Labriola and TIM chairman Salvatore Rossi will seek more information "regarding the attractiveness and deliverability of the potential offer from a financial and industrial point of view."

At the same time, the operator will continue negotiations with state lender CDP on a possible merger with Open Fiber. CDP owns a 9.1% stake in TIM and 60% of Open Fiber.

Mixed messages

KKR's plan for TIM is reportedly similar to that presented by Labriola, in that both propose separating infrastructure assets from services operations. Labriola is said to be convinced that implementing the revamp internally could generate more value for investors.

Reuters reported that TIM had hoped to secure a preliminary agreement with CDP over Open Fiber in time for Sunday's board meeting. However, sources close to the matter told the news agency that discussions over a tie-up that would attract European regulatory scrutiny will require longer.

Reuters quoted a research note from Exane BNP Paribas, which said: "Management have shifted message...and are now pushing the Open Fiber merger angle once again...In the short term the hope of 'something' happening is probably enough to continue to draw a line under the shares."

KKR has apparently not yet commented on the latest development. It was reported last week that the investor is still interested in buying TIM, albeit at a lower price of around €0.40 per share, compared with €0.50 per share offered in November.

Meanwhile, Labriola's plan to hive off the group's Italian fixed network and separate the operator into two units has won the backing of Vivendi, TIM's largest shareholder with a 24% stake.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

According to a Seeking Alpha transcript of Vivendi's earnings call for Q4 2021, the French media group's chairman and CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine said Labriola "has built a team ... that has presented to the board a plan which is fully backed by Vivendi."

De Puyfontaine added that TIM, under the new leadership, is "in a position to deliver on its promises and to get to a value which is much higher than the current share price, and which will be able to bring back the company where it should be."

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022 By Eoptolink
Operators Unlock 5G's Potential for Enterprises and Consumers By Mehrdad Ekbatani
5G-Advanced Accelerates to Empower the Intelligent Connection of Everything By C114
Digitization Is Driving the Need for IPv6 By Pedro Pereira
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE