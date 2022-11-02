The Divide: Where fiber broadband deployment is (and isn't) progressing worldwide

The Divide: Where fiber broadband deployment is (and isn't) progressing worldwide2/11/2022
Michael Philpott, research director at Omdia, joins the podcast to discuss Omdia's 2021 Global Fiber Development Index, tracking investments in fiber on a country-by-country basis. According to Omdia (a sister company to Light Reading), while the percentage of the global population that is connected to the Internet will increase from 58% to 70% by 2026, of that 70% only 40% will have access to a fixed-broadband connection.
Here are a few things covered in this podcast episode:
- 04:57: How Singapore, South Korea and China are leading on fiber growth
- 08:54: Why governments need to take a long-term view on fiber deployment
- 10:45: Policy priorities for service providers
— Nicole Ferraro, site editor, Broadband World News; senior editor, global broadband coverage, Light Reading. Host of "The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.