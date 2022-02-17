The Divide: STL's Ankit Agarwal on what's prolonging the digital divide globally

Ankit Agarwal, managing director at STL (aka, Sterlite Technologies Limited), joins the podcast to discuss STL's perspective on the digital divide based on its work delivering network solutions in over 100 countries. We get into the central connectivity challenges in communities worldwide and where government efforts are making a difference. We also discuss the role of fiber in bridging the divide in India, and how the supply chain is impacting STL's work to accelerate digital network delivery.

Here are just a few things covered in this podcast episode:

How tech literacy, local laws and government investment are impacting the digital divide globally (03:19)

The digital divide in rural India (05:52) and STL's educational initiative, "Garv" (08:30)

Supply chain impacts on STL's operations (09:29)

Where governments are getting broadband funding plans right (12:58)

— Nicole Ferraro, site editor, Broadband World News; senior editor, global broadband coverage, Light Reading. Host of "The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.