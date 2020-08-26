Telia Carrier deploys PoPs in Mexico

STOCKHOLM – Telia Carrier announced today that it has expanded its network in Mexico adding two points of presence (PoPs) in the city of Monterrey and an additional PoP in Querétaro, a move that reflects the growing demand for Telia Carrier's wholesale and enterprise services in the region. Customers in Mexico can take advantage of Telia Carrier's number one ranked global backbone, AS1299, as well as the local availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDOS Mitigation, Ethernet and IP Connect services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike.

Content, application, security and cloud service providers have been looking for high-quality connectivity at data centers in Mexico, including Monterrey and Querétaro, which have become regional hubs for data centers and interconnection in the region. The city of Monterrey is home to many Mexican, US and international companies in the financial services, manufacturing and automotive industries and to major universities. Querétaro, one of the fastest-growing cities in Mexico, supports companies in the logistics services, aircraft manufacturing and maintenance, call centers, the automotive and machinery industries. With Telia Carrier's global reach, companies can now interconnect the people, locations, cloud services and data that are critical to operations in Mexico's burgeoning telecommunications market.

"One of the main challenges we saw when we entered the market two years ago was in the metro network, where there were islands of connectivity but limited high-speed options connecting those islands," said Luis Velasquez, Mexico business manager, Telia Carrier. "We have proven to be a good complement to the local ISPs. As they continue to invest in their local networks and improve connectivity access, Telia Carrier provides international connectivity and high-quality local access to media, gaming and cloud-based content and applications. Our latest expansions allow us to continue to improve that connectivity, which is even more critical now, when more businesses are asking employees to work from home due to the pandemic."

