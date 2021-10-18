Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Telefónica freed from fiber regs in more areas

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 10/18/2021
Comment (0)

Spain's National Markets and Competition regulator, CNMC, has just approved a proposal to update the nation's wholesale fixed broadband rules in a move that looks distinctly favorable for former incumbent Telefónica.

Essentially, the regulator has increased the number of geographical areas where Telefónica will no longer be obliged to allow competitors to access its optical fiber network. Telefónica sub-brand O2 Spain also looks set to benefit since it will be able to remove some geographical restrictions to its plans.

In detail, CNMC said Telefónica will be exempt from offering its competitors wholesale access services to its optical fiber in a total of 696 municipalities, which equates to 70% of the Spanish population – an increase from 66 municipalities or 35% of the population.

Walk on by: The Spanish telco no longer needs to let competitors access their wholesale network in hundreds of towns. (Source: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo)
Walk on by: The Spanish telco no longer needs to let competitors access their wholesale network in hundreds of towns.
(Source: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo)

The 696 municipalities now fall within the so-called "competitive zone," while the remaining 7,453 municipalities will be part of the "non-competitive zone" and therefore still subject to wholesale access obligations.

For example, in the "non-competitive zone" Telefónica will still be obliged to provide wholesale services for virtual unbundled access to optical fiber (local NEBA) and fiber bitstream (NEBA fiber broadband).

The measure updates regulations from 2016, and is a "consequence of the competitive dynamics observed since the previous regulation," CNMC said.

"Since the last review, a fourth national operator, Masmóvil, has entered the market, providing a nationwide alternative to Telefónica, Orange and Vodafone. Euskaltel, with the launch of its new Virgin brand, and Digi, are other operators that have expanded both their product and geographic availability compared to the 2016 review," the regulator said when it first announced the proposal in November 2020.

Fiber frenzy

Indeed, CNMC data shows that the number of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connections in Spain has increased from 3.1 million in 2015 to almost 12 million in 2020. In other words, while FTTH represented 23% of the market in 2015, it is currently the predominant technology with about 75% of total broadband connections, CNMC said.

The regulator noted that Telefónica's share of the broadband retail market is less than 50% in each of the 696 municipalities, and that there are at least three next-generation access networks (NGA) with a minimum coverage of 20%.

At the end of 2020, more than 75% of the fiber accesses installed by Telefónica were located in those 696 municipalities, CNMC added.

It won't be all party, party, party for the former incumbent: It will still have to allow others to access its ducts and poles in the competitive area, even though it is free from wholesale access obligations for its fiber network here.

Want to know more about optical? Check out our dedicated optical channel here on Light Reading.

It will also have to provide local loop unbundling on its copper network. In addition, the deregulation of the 696 municipalities will only be applied after a transitional period of six months.

However, more changes could lie ahead: Within three years, CNMC will assess whether it is necessary to review the areas considered "uncompetitive," or even withdraw the regulation of wholesale access to fiber throughout the territory.

The European Commission has given its blessing to the move, but encouraged the CNMC to define a separate market for access to civil infrastructure such as ducts and poles in the upcoming reviews.

The decision by the CNMC comes amid ongoing speculation that Telefónica is mulling the possibility of selling a minority stake in its Spanish fiber network. Any transaction is said to value the business at around €15 billion (US$17.3 billion) as a standalone entity.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W. Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE