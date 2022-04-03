Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Telecom Italia plans to do the splits

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 3/4/2022
Comment (0)

Telecom Italia's share price continued to hover below 30 euro cents on Friday as the market digested the plan presented by new CEO Pietro Labriola to split the operator into two separate units, paving the way for a probable rejection of KKR's bid and a potential, long-mooted merger with state-backed Open Fiber.

TIM's shares initially plunged more than 16% following the news, and have not gained much ground since. Investors will also not be impressed by 2021 results announced this week, with a net loss of €8.7 billion (US$9.6 billion) being recorded after a "domestic goodwill" impairment of €4.1 billion ($4.5 billion). Revenues were down 1.9% year-on-year, to €15.3 billion ($16.9 billion).

Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO, Pietro Labriola. (Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)
Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO, Pietro Labriola.
(Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)

TIM is due to make a decision on the €10.8 billion ($12.2 billion) offer submitted by investor KKR in the middle of March, but a takeover seems increasingly unlikely. Indeed, TIM is currently worth less than the amount offered by KKR.

TIM has also provided guidance for the 2021-2024 period, with group service revenues expected to grow by a low, single-digit rate. Group organic EBITDA is expected to be stable over the period, although a "low teen decrease" is anticipated for 2022. Group organic EBITDA after lease is expected to decline by a low single digit rate over the period, with a "mid to high teens decrease" forecast for 2022.

Group capex is expected to be around €4 billion ($4.4 billion) in 2022, €3.9 billion in 2023 and €3.8 billion in 2024.

Splitting up

As expected, Labriola proposed hiving off the group's Italian fixed network to separate the operator into two units.

A unit called 'NetCo' would incorporate the operator's fixed network assets as well as the domestic wholesale and Sparkle's international businesses. 'ServCo', meanwhile, would hold all the remaining assets including the mobile business, enterprise services including cloud unit Noovle and TIM Brasil.

Furthermore, it appears that TIM, as previously speculated, will be selling its stake in Italian tower company Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (INWIT), which it controls jointly with Vodafone. French investment fund Ardian has made an offer worth around €1.3 billion ($1.43 billion) for the shares in INWIT it does not already own.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

Ardian already owns a stake in the towerco via a holding company called Daphne 3 following a deal with Telecom Italia in 2020. The operator and Ardian respectively own 51% and 49% of Daphne 3, which in turn controls 30% of INWIT. Vodafone owns a 33.2% stake via Vantage Towers.

The various measures have the objective of improving TIM's balance sheet and strengthening its position on the highly competitive Italian market, where the operator competes with Iliad Italia, Vodafone Italia and WindTre.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 8, 2022 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Devin Duan Proposes Joint Standardization of Energy Efficiency Assessment By Huawei
​​Telenor and Huawei Build Energy-efficient Antenna Showcase, Forging New Path to Energy Conservation and Emission Reduction By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Gen 50 Gbps E-band Solution to Scale Up 5G Deployment By Huawei
Huawei Daisy Zhu: Optimal Network Performance and Energy Efficiency for 5Gigaverse & 5Green By Huawei
China Mobile Tianjin Kick-Starts 5G GreenSite's 'Dual-Carbon' Race in China By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE