"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Telecom Italia faces $12.2B privatization bid from KKR

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 11/22/2021
Comment (0)

It was only recently reported that US-based investors KKR wanted to invest more in the fixed-line network of Telecom Italia (TIM) after already having bought a 37.5% stake in TIM's fiber company FiberCop last year.

It now seems that KKR wants to buy up TIM in its entirety and take it private, at a cost of €10.8 billion (US$12.2 billion). TIM also has net debt of about €22.5 billion ($25.4 billion) that any buyer would have to take on.

According to a statement from TIM itself, its board of directors met up yesterday to discuss the "non-binding and indicative" intention of KKR to launch a possible public tender offer for TIM's entire share capital, "aimed at the delisting of the company."

Bargain hunting: Shareholder Vivendi is said to oppose the offer for TIM, rating it too low. (Source: Arcansel / Alamy Stock Photo)
Bargain hunting: Shareholder Vivendi is said to oppose the offer for TIM, rating it too low.
(Source: Arcansel / Alamy Stock Photo)

TIM said KKR had set an indicative price of €0.505 for its possible buyout offer – which Reuters noted is a 45.7% premium to the closing price of ordinary shares on Friday.

The news caused TIM's shares to rise sharply at the start of trading on Monday morning. TIM pointed out that the operator is subject to the so-called "golden power" of the government to veto any deal.

Board unrest

It's fair to say that TIM has been facing ructions of late. For example, French media giant Vivendi, which holds a 24% stake in TIM, had questioned the role of CEO Luigi Gubitosi following two profit warnings in three months. Indeed, Vivendi has reportedly been unhappy with TIM's recent performance and that of Gubitosi.

As things stand, it's not clear what TIM thinks of KKR's proposal. Reuters, citing unidentified sources, said KKR's plan is to see TIM carve out its fixed network to be run as a government-regulated asset along the model used by energy grid company Terna or gas grid firm Snam.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox

To be sure, the operator could use a little help: It is struggling to compete against more nimble rivals such as Iliad Italia as well as Fastweb, Vodafone Italy and WindTre.

According to Reuters, Vivendi believes that KKR's offer does not adequately value TIM. It was also reported that private equity firms CVC and Advent have studied possible plans for TIM, working with former TIM CEO Marco Patuano, now a senior adviser to Nomura in Italy.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 1, 2021 Driving Revenue Growth in the Telecom Industry with Digital Twins
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE