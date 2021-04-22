Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Senate Republicans propose $65B for broadband

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/22/2021
Comment (0)

When President Biden proposed up to $100 billion to expand broadband availability in the US as part of his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, some critics argued that broadband shouldn't be included in infrastructure spending, and that the figure was far too high anyway.

A group of top Senate Republicans released their own proposal Thursday, addressing both of those concerns. Their proposal does include funding for broadband, to the tune of $65 billion.

While that's obviously less than what Biden has proposed, it's still an astronomical amount when compared with previous federal broadband funding initiatives. For example, the first phase of the FCC's recent Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction totaled just $9.2 billion, while its Connect America Fund Phase II (CAF II) auction before that totaled only $1.5 billion. Both programs are designed to help finance the construction of telecom networks in rural areas. Meantime, the FCC is also putting the finishing touches on its $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit (EPB) program; that effort is designed to help poor Americans pay for Internet connections.

Thus, it's likely that telecom operators and vendors in general are cheering the new proposal from the GOP because their $65 billion would be in addition to RDOF, CAF II and EPB money.

"WISPA commends Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Roger Wicker (R-MS), John Barrasso (R-WY) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) for a new Republican proposal to update America's infrastructure," wrote the Wireless Internet Service Provider Association, a trade group representing fixed wireless providers, in a statement Thursday. "Though details are pending, that proposal includes $65 billion of additional spending to boost the rollout of broadband throughout America."

The two-page GOP proposal – which would allocate a total of $568 billion for infrastructure spending – does not include any details, including how the spending might be funded and how the broadband portion might be allocated.

"I think that we see this as an offer that is on the table and deserves a response," Capito explained, according to CNBC. "And I think it will get a response."

It's unclear what might happen next. Democrats and Republicans might negotiate a compromise somewhere between their two proposals, or Democrats might try to move their proposal forward on their own. There are also indications that some Democrats would support legislation funding transportation and broadband specifically, leaving the rest for passage at a later date.

"The infrastructure bill, euphemistically speaking, is a little bit of a large, amorphous thing right now," AT&T CEO John Stankey said Thursday during the company's quarterly earnings call, when questioned about the legislation. "My opinion is that that it will go through some changes."

"This is in the planning stages so it's hard to say if this will go through or not," Hans Vestberg, Verizon's CEO, said during his company's quarterly conference call this week. "On the other hand, I think that what we are telling the administration ... is that accessibility, affordably and usability are the three buckets to address the digital divide."

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

A version of this story first appeared on BroadbandWorldNews.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE