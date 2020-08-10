SpaceX joins wireless carrier association

WASHINGTON, DC – Yesterday, Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) held its 2020 Annual Meeting and welcomed several new members to the association.

In a statement, CCA President & CEO Steven K. Berry said, "I am delighted that so many new members – carriers and associates – have joined CCA this year. Seeing such interest and engagement during a particularly challenging year certainly highlights the invaluable benefits CCA provides to its members, particularly on the policy front. The stronger the membership, the louder our voices will be heard with key policymakers in Washington, and I encourage any company that has a stake in the competitive mobile ecosystem to join CCA to help ensure competitive carriers can compete and thrive for many more years to come."

Since January 1, 2020, the following companies have joined CCA as new members:

Carriers:

OptimERA, Inc.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX)

Associates:

ADTRAN

Airspan Networks

Altiostar Networks, Inc.

AST & Science

Aurora Insight

Bolt Solutions Inc

Cisco Systems

Corero Network Security

Dengyo USA

Enterprise Ireland

FCL Tech, Inc. (Facebook)

Fujitsu Network Communications

Fulton Technologies

Hemphill Towers

Infobip, LLC

IPLOOK Technologies Co., Limited

iSelectMD

LI Rising, LLC dba Re-Teck

myDevices

Neural Technologies

PowerTrunk, Inc.

Rakuten Mobile Americas

Samsung Electronics America Inc.

Symend

TelAdvance

Tessco

Tosibox, Inc.

TouchTone Communications

TransNexus, Inc.

Worldvu Development dba OneWeb

World Wide Technology

CCA