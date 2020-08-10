SpaceX joins wireless carrier association

WASHINGTON, DC – Yesterday, Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) held its 2020 Annual Meeting and welcomed several new members to the association.
In a statement, CCA President & CEO Steven K. Berry said, "I am delighted that so many new members – carriers and associates – have joined CCA this year. Seeing such interest and engagement during a particularly challenging year certainly highlights the invaluable benefits CCA provides to its members, particularly on the policy front. The stronger the membership, the louder our voices will be heard with key policymakers in Washington, and I encourage any company that has a stake in the competitive mobile ecosystem to join CCA to help ensure competitive carriers can compete and thrive for many more years to come."
Since January 1, 2020, the following companies have joined CCA as new members:
Carriers:
- OptimERA, Inc.
- Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX)
Associates:
- ADTRAN
- Airspan Networks
- Altiostar Networks, Inc.
- AST & Science
- Aurora Insight
- Bolt Solutions Inc
- Cisco Systems
- Corero Network Security
- Dengyo USA
- Enterprise Ireland
- FCL Tech, Inc. (Facebook)
- Fujitsu Network Communications
- Fulton Technologies
- Hemphill Towers
- Infobip, LLC
- IPLOOK Technologies Co., Limited
- iSelectMD
- LI Rising, LLC dba Re-Teck
- myDevices
- Neural Technologies
- PowerTrunk, Inc.
- Rakuten Mobile Americas
- Samsung Electronics America Inc.
- Symend
- TelAdvance
- Tessco
- Tosibox, Inc.
- TouchTone Communications
- TransNexus, Inc.
- Worldvu Development dba OneWeb
- World Wide Technology