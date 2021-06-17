Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Routing

Router/switch market back to pre-pandemic levels – Dell'Oro

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 6/17/2021
Comment (0)

The worldwide service provider router and switch market, according to Dell'Oro Group, has pretty much got over COVID-19.

The market research firm calculates that Q1 2021 revenues surged 16%, year-on-year, to $3.2 billion. The uptick reflects recovery from supply chain disruptions that occurred in the initial stages of the pandemic during Q1 2020.

Dell'Oro now expects yearly growth to settle back down to pre-pandemic levels.

Surge pricing: The switch and router market has surged back to pre-pandemic levels according to Dell'Oro. (Source: Matt Paul Catalano on Unsplash)
Surge pricing: The switch and router market has surged back to pre-pandemic levels according to Dell'Oro.
(Source: Matt Paul Catalano on Unsplash)

"Our analysis indicates that the market grew about 3% when Q1 2020 [figures] are adjusted for the pandemic-induced shortfall," Shin Umeda, vice president at Dell'Oro Group, told Light Reading by email.

"We expect the market to grow at a similar rate over the remaining three quarters of the year."

The strongest rebound was in North America, followed by Europe and parts of the Asia-Pacific region. Service providers are picking up again on critical network technology upgrades that were delayed last year, which Umeda thinks bodes well for the rest of 2021.

"The transition to 400Gbit/s products and upgrades of mobile transport [backhaul] networks are the two areas that we expect to be demand-drivers," he added.

"Both of these technology upgrades create ripple effects across the broader IP infrastructure. For example, 400Gbit/s upgrades in backbone networks will create a need for 100Gbit/s in edge and aggregation networks, either concurrently or in the future."

According to Dell'Oro, adoption of 400G technologies is expected to drive double-digit growth for the service provider core router market in 2021.

"The largest deployments will occur in North America," said Umeda.

The service provider core router market accounted for about a quarter of the total service provider router and switch market in Q1 2021, which, according to Dell'Oro figures, is consistent with the contribution for each of the past five years.

Vendor market shares (and chip shortages)

Umeda said vendor market share comparisons with Q1 2020 were not meaningful because of the disproportionate effect of the pandemic in different regions.

However, on a trailing four-quarter basis, Huawei and Cisco each hold a 30% revenue share of the worldwide service provider router and switch market. Nokia, Juniper, and ZTE combined account for a 34% share. No other vendor can muster more than a 2% slice of the market.

Want to know more about optical? Check out our dedicated optical channel here on Light Reading.

What about the impact of chip shortages?

"Manufacturers of high-end routers are telling me that they have not been materially affected by component supply constraints", Umeda told Light Reading.

"Most of the routers vendors sell are a wide range of networking products that share common components. Because these routers are low volume, high margin products, the vendors generally plan to have an adequate supply of the custom ASICs. If necessary, other commonly used components can be reallocated from other higher volume product lines to ensure availability of the routers."

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE