Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Routing

Marvell is buying Innovium for $1.1B in stock

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/3/2021
Comment (0)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Marvell Technology, Inc., a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, and Innovium, Inc., a leading provider of networking solutions for cloud and edge data centers, today announced a definitive agreement, under which Marvell will acquire Innovium in an all-stock transaction.

Marvell has an extensive portfolio of Ethernet switch semiconductor solutions with a strong and growing position in the enterprise and carrier segments it services with a broad portfolio of feature-rich products. Given Marvell's growing momentum in the cloud data center market, which was further enhanced with the recent acquisition of Inphi, developing dedicated high radix, performance optimized switch silicon for use in hyperscale data centers is of growing strategic importance.

Innovium's TERALYNXTM switching architecture delivers the ultra-low latency, optimized power, high performance, and innovative telemetry that are critical in today's cloud-scale data centers. The company has steadily grown to become a strong supplier in the merchant cloud semiconductor switching market. The planned acquisition of Innovium allows Marvell to immediately participate in the fastest growing segment of the switch market with a cloud-optimized solution.

Going forward, Innovium has been selected to become a significant supplier at a Tier 1 cloud customer, and this is expected to drive a significant revenue ramp in calendar 2022. In addition, Innovium is currently engaged with several other leading cloud data center customers in building out their future network architectures.

Innovium Chief Technology Officer and Founder Puneet Agarwal, who has more than 20 years of experience in defining and architecting groundbreaking products, will join Marvell after close of the transaction. He will be joined by the talented team from Innovium who will continue to drive the cloud-optimized switch program within the combined company. Innovium CEO Rajiv Khemani will serve as an advisor to Marvell post close.

Transaction Structure and Terms

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Innovium shareholders will receive $1.1 billion in consideration consisting of approximately 19.05 million shares of Marvell Common Stock that will be issued in aggregate in exchange for all outstanding equity of Innovium, including shares of Innovium's Preferred and Common Stock, employee equity awards, warrants and other rights of Innovium. The acquisition price of $1.1 billion is based on Marvell's 10-day VWAP as of July 30, 2021. The acquisition price includes Innovium cash and exercise proceeds expected at closing of approximately $145 million, resulting in a net cost to Marvell of $955 million. The board of directors of both companies have approved the transaction. The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by Innovium's shareholders and applicable regulatory approvals.

Marvell

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2021 Tech for a Better Planet Symposium
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
China Mobile Partners With Huawei to Build the World's Largest IoT Support Platform By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE