Routing

Macquarie Telecom picks Juniper for network refresh

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/6/2020
Comment (0)

SYDNEY – Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Macquarie Telecom (part of the Macquarie Telecom Group), has selected Juniper Networks for the refresh of its nationwide network from the core to the edge, and to power its continued growth through its ‘customer-first’ attitude across telecom, data center and cloud services.

Highlights:

  • Across a variety of core, aggregation and edge functions within Macquarie Telecom’s network sit the MX10003, MX480 and MX204 Universal Routing Platforms.
  • Segment routing is utilized to route traffic across Macquarie Telecom’s national product network, the first by an Australian Juniper Networks customer on the MX10K platform
  • The open frameworks, APIs and toolkits available across Juniper’s networking and security solutions are leveraged by Macquarie Telecom to facilitate increased network reliability while simplifying automation.
  • Junos OS as a common operating system delivers the reliability, security, flexibility, and consistency required by Macquarie Telecom to manage its voice, data, data center and cloud services.
  • The nationwide network upgrade by Juniper Networks is slated to be completed by the end of 2020.
  • Macquarie Telecom continues to explore ways to leverage the Juniper platform to deliver innovative and exceptional customer-centric services for its in-demand services, including through an ongoing focus on increasing automation across its network operations.

Juniper Networks

