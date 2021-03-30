Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Routing

Cisco touts Internet infrastructure 'redesigns'

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/30/2021
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Cisco today announced its strategy to help communication service providers and web scale companies around the world connect, secure and automate their networks to deliver a stronger, more accessible internet to everyone, everywhere, regardless of geographic limitations.

Living in the pandemic, people, businesses, governments and communities have come to rely on the power of connections to keep the world running. The internet went from being a must-have, to a critical lifeline for most everyone to connect to information, and each other. Video conferencing skyrocketed as people were forced to work from home and into online learning. Together with remote healthcare services, streaming video, gaming and more, internet traffic spiked by 25-45 percent in many regions across the globe1.

The networks powered through, but Cisco predicts this is only a glimpse of the traffic volume we will see in the 5G era, with 29.3B connected devices expected in 20232. Internet architecture needs continuous care and attention to support the world's ambitions. With over three billion people still without access to the internet, a digital divide continues to develop where many are without access to vital information, learning and opportunities. The need to transform how we build networks is critical.

"Cisco has spent the last five years researching and investing in this portfolio of innovation, focusing on how to help our customers deliver the best internet, while being able to grow revenue, reduce their costs and mitigate risk," said Jonathan Davidson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco. "By helping our customers make the right decisions for their networks today, we are setting the world up for success, to connect more people, places and things than ever before. We can all look back on this point in time in the next ten years and celebrate how we rose to the challenge and did the right thing to take care of the internet."

Changing the Economics of the Internet

Building networks to grow and extend the internet to more areas has been a challenging process for network operators. Answering the call, Cisco designed its Converged SDN Transport, an innovative blueprint designed to help service providers converge multiple networks into a common, cost efficient and secure infrastructure with enormous scale.

Today, Cisco is helping to further simplify the constructs of the internet with its Routed Optical Networking solution aimed at collapsing IP and Optical networks. With Acacia's pluggable coherent optics, advancements in Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN, and new Cisco Crosswork Cloud capabilities, operators can build lean, efficient, easy-to-operate networks capable of supporting the levels of traffic expected with 5G.

New Innovation Powering the Internet for the Future

Cisco has been working with leading communication service providers and web scale companies including Airtel, Altibox, Eolo, Facebook, Google Cloud, Rakuten Mobile, SFR, Swisscom, Telenor, Telia Carrier, Telstra, Websprix and more to design the building blocks for the 'Internet for the Future', delivering greater efficiency, agility and savings gains than ever before.

Cisco Silicon One

With the introduction of its networking silicon architecture, Silicon One™ in 2019, Cisco offers its customers a unified, programmable silicon architecture designed to improve operational efficiencies and deliver the speed and capacity for the 5G era. In just 15 months Cisco has expanded the Cisco Silicon One platform from a routing focused solution to one which also addresses the web scale switching market, offering ten networking chips (devices) ranging from 3.2 Tbps to 25.6 Tbps, making it the highest performance programmable routing and switching silicon on the market.

Subscriber Management

Cisco is introducing its new Cisco Cloud Native Broadband Network Gateway for telco customers (wireline), joining the Cisco family of existing cloud native broadband routers for cable and mobile. It paves the way for convergence to a unified subscriber management solution, bringing further simplification and efficiency while enabling service providers to offer truly access-agnostic services independent from where people use these services.

Advancing the Access, Aggregation, Edge, and Core Networks for Greater Performance

Cisco's latest 8000 family of routers now features Cisco Silicon One Q200 series chips offering up to 14.4 Tbps total capacity, enabling 32 and 64 x 100G web scale switches

Introducing powerful new line cards and chassis for the Cisco Aggregated Service Router (ASR) 9000 series and Network Convergence System (NCS) 500 and 5500 series routers providing increased capacity with capital and operational cost savings

New Crosswork Network Controller (CNC) features help customers operate the Cisco Routed Optical Networking solution

Cisco Crosswork Cloud

Crosswork Cloud delivers a new application called Traffic Analysis, offering a comprehensive view across network peering points. With this insight, Traffic Analysis provides actionable recommendations to optimize traffic at the network edge to help prevent impact on the customer experience.

Cisco Business Critical Services

Cisco Business Critical Services helps customers looking to transform to Cisco's Routed Optical Networking and Cloud Native Broadband solutions ensure a smooth transition. With consulting on network architecture design and implementation planning, Business Critical Services helps accelerate migration and mitigate risk. New options within Specialized Expertise Scrum Services and Expert-as-a-Service give customers access to powerful analytics and even greater flexibility to choose skill sets to fuel their transitions.

Cisco Systems

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Routed Optical Networking - A Transformative Architecture of Network Layer Convergence
White Paper:  Stop Threats Inside and Outside your Networks
White Paper: Cisco 8000 Series Routers: Trustworthy Hardware Designed to Protect Against Threats and Attacks
Modernize the Edge of Your Network to Support the Internet of the Future
White Paper: IOS XR7: The New Operating System that is Thin, Fit and Modern
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Online Seminar Series
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
IPv6 Rollout Delivers Myriad Benefits for Networks in China By Huawei
Standards Are the Right Prescription for 5G Healthcare Applications By Huawei
What to Keep in Mind When Considering Offering SD-WAN-as-a-Service By Satish Madiraju, Fortinet
Expert sees a link between connectivity and security in a post-pandemic world By Huawei
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE