128 Technology's Sue Graham Johnston: Creating a session-aware network





Sue Graham Johnston, president of 128 Technology, joins Light Reading's Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser on the podcast to discuss the company's technology approach to networking and how that led to its announced acquisition by Juniper Networks. Johnston explains how 128 aims to build a session-aware network and how that improves user experience as well as enterprise security. Johnston also offers advice on how Women in Comms can network virtually, and how to adjust to the "new normal" of work-life balance as the line between work and personal lives blurs from the COVID-19 remote working boom.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading