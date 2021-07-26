Rogers taps Ribbon for transport network upgrade

PLANO, Texas – Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Rogers Communications, a leading technology and media company, has selected Ribbon's industry-leading optical networking solution to upgrade its transport network. Rogers is one of the first tier-one North American service providers to leverage DWDM 400G ZR+ technology, which supports multiple 400 Gigabits-per-second (400G) connections for increased capacity across its national footprint.

The deployment is powered by Ribbon's Apollo optical networking and MUSE SDN platforms. The MUSE Software Defined Networking (SDN) Domain Orchestrator enables Rogers to design and analyze their optical network deployment, rapidly automate the creation of new services, and ensure the network is optimized, available, and running at peak efficiency. The solution is designed to provide unparalleled levels of performance and agility for both metro and long-haul networks.

