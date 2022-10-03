Ritter gets $44M from Arkansas for fiber

JONESBORO, Ark. – Ritter Communications, the largest privately held telecommunications service provider in the Mid-South, has been awarded eight rural broadband installation grants by the Arkansas Legislative Council totaling approximately $44 million. These resources, made available through the Arkansas Rural Connect (ARC) program and funded by the American Rescue Plan, help finance projects that improve high-speed broadband internet access for more Arkansans. The addition of these eight grants to the previously awarded grants brings the total amount awarded to Ritter Communications to $67 million to date.

"Ritter Communications has become a trusted leader in getting and keeping Arkansans connected to each other and to essential services," said Ritter Communications CEO Alan Morse. "We were pleased to partner with local Arkansas communities to jointly apply for these grants, and we appreciate the confidence the State of Arkansas has placed in us to bring these projects to fruition," he said. "We are eager to help these communities and the State bridge the digital divide and bring state-of-the-art broadband services to business and residents there."

The eight ARC grant areas awarded to Ritter Communications are:

Cross County Crowley's Ridge $3,180,100

Cross County West $4,257,650

Jefferson County Northeast $4,263,828

Jefferson County Northwest $11,305,061

Pope Appleton/Hector/Scottsville $5,665,012

Pope Southwest $7,053,243

Francis County North Central $4,311,437

Francis County Northwest $3,296,875

Ritter Communications will contribute additional funding alongside these state-funded grants to ensure ubiquitous network coverage and to fund final connections to customers' homes and businesses.

Ritter Communications works with community leaders on all fiber expansion projects to provide access to the 100% fiber-based broadband internet and telecom services offered by the company. Previously announced expansion projects across the state are underway with some nearing completion, bringing more communities access to Ritter's RightFiberTM suite of services. With a symmetrical one gigabit speed, RightFiberTM offers the fastest, highest performing service available. The company is building its growing infrastructure network to sustain anticipated market growth and bandwidth demand.

"As bandwidth requirements and devices become more advanced and can support 10G FTTH speeds, we have built our network with that future in mind so when the time comes we are capable of providing 10G speed directly to your home," said Jeff Chapman, RightFiber General Manager.

Residents interested in RightFiber™ services can visit RightFiber.com to submit a form expressing interest in the service. This will help Ritter Communications prioritize areas for future expansion and streamline home activations once service is available. As the company continues its expansion planning, Ritter Communications is constantly evaluating existing service areas to determine additional neighborhood builds based on network proximity, housing density and customer demand.

Ritter Communications is a regional telecommunications provider, headquartered in Jonesboro, Arkansas serving over 100 communities in the region across four states with a full suite of innovative communications services.

