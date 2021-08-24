Ribbon expands supply deal with KGPCo

PLANO, Texas – Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with KGPCo, the country's largest communications network services and supply chain provider. The expanded partnership enables KGPCo to re-sell Ribbon's entire portfolio of Cloud & Edge and IP Optical solutions. As part of the expanded relationship KGPCo's services organization will also be trained on implementation services for Ribbon's end-to-end portfolio.

KGPCo and Ribbon have partnered to help modernize numerous service providers' communications networks including CL Tel, Eastern Slope Rural Telephone, and Tombigbee Electric Cooperative.

Key Takeaways:

Ribbon and KGPCo are expanding their existing relationship to now enable KGPCo to re-sell Ribbon's entire portfolio of Cloud & Edge and IP Optical solutions.

KGPCo's world-class services organization is being trained on implementation services for Ribbon's complete portfolio.

The expanded partnership enables both organizations to leverage their respective expertise and further extend their offerings to help service providers and utilities modernize, enhance and improve their communications networks.

Ribbon and KGPCo have already enjoyed a number of customer successes in the IP Optical market including joint wins at CL Tel, Eastern Slope Rural Telephone and Tombigbee Electric Cooperative.

