Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Revenue miss doesn't spoil Frontier's fiber momentum

Broadband World News Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 11/4/2021
Comment (0)

Frontier Communications' fiber buildout, the core of the company's reclamation plan, reached a record pace in the third quarter of 2021 even as revenues fell shy of expectations.

Frontier added a record 185,000 new fiber locations in the quarter, a rate that was a bit faster than anticipated, bringing its year-to-date new fiber passings to nearly 450,000.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Frontier Communications)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Frontier Communications)

That fits in with a broader, ambitious fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) buildout plan at Frontier, which exited bankruptcy at the end of April.

Under Wave 1 of that plan, Frontier intends to reach a total of 5 million fiber locations by the end of 2022, and, in a Wave 2 buildout, expand that total to 10 million locations by the end of 2025. Frontier is still weighing options for a potential Wave 3 build that would cover the final third of Frontier's footprint still in need of fiber.

A future buildout of Wave 3, which includes some areas that are uneconomic to build FTTP to under normal conditions, could involve joint ventures, federal funding, additional venture funding, or even asset swaps. A resolution on Wave 3 is a "work still in process," John Stratton, Frontier's executive chairman of the board, said on today's Q3 2021 earnings call. He's hopeful that the company will have more details to share in upcoming quarters.

Record fiber sub adds

Frontier added a record 29,000 new residential fiber broadband subscribers, up from 6,000 fiber sub adds in the year-ago quarter, and adds of 12,000 in Q2 2021. The company said the "overwhelming majority" of fiber customers added in the quarter were new to Frontier rather than from existing subs upgrading from DSL.

With accelerating DSL/copper subscriber losses factored in, Frontier shed about 8,000 total broadband subs in the quarter. The average revenue per unit of Frontier's fiber subscriber base rose 10%, to $63.35.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Frontier Communications)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Frontier Communications)

The company ended the period with 1.29 million consumer fiber subs, and a total base of 2.8 million broadband customers. Frontier ended the quarter with about 95,000 business broadband customers, flat from its year-ago totals.

"Frontier is in the early stages of its transformation," Nick Jeffery, Frontier's CEO, said on Wednesday's Q3 2021 earnings call, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.

Stock rises despite revenue miss

Frontier pulled in Q3 revenues of $1.57 billion, off about 0.5% from Wall Street expectations. Consumer revenues, the early focus of Frontier's turnaround effort, were $800 million, down about 3.4% from a year ago, but about $2 million ahead of MoffettNathanson's expected $798 million.

But investors seem to be putting more weight into Frontier's long-term fiber buildout strategy than into the company's quarterly financial performance. Frontier's stock closed Wednesday at $31.98, up $1.22, or 3.97%.

"The Frontier investment thesis is largely, though not entirely, predicated on its network modernization plan," Nick Del Deo, an analyst with MoffettNathanson, pointed out in a research note. He posed the question: Will Frontier's earnings matter as the benefits of its modernization takes time, likely years, to hit the company's P&L in a material way?

He surmised that Frontier's financial results do matter, but not as fully as the future potential value of the company's FTTP buildout plan. "Investing in FTTH across wide swaths of its footprint should enable the company to more effectively compete with Cable and generate far more durable and valuable broadband-centric revenue streams than it has today," Del Deo wrote.

Cable's competitive response 'still muted'

Frontier execs spent part of the call touting the superiority of FTTP over hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks. Frontier is moving ahead with XGS-PON technology and making plans to introduce 2Gbit/s broadband services.

Cable operators are deploying FTTP primarily in greenfields, expanding the capabilities of DOCSIS 3.1 networks, and looking more deeply into future DOCSIS 4.0 networks that will deliver multi-gig speeds on their widely deployed HFC networks.

But cable's competitive response to Frontier's fiber activity is "still muted," but very well worth watching, Jeffery said.

"We've got to bear in mind that whilst we build aggressively and are very pleased with the progress we're making on selling, we're still relatively much smaller than our primary cable competitors," he said. "They are going to have to be very mindful about how they react to us, because it's potentially more expensive to them to react or not react. And that's why I think we're seeing a muted response."

Supply chain and branding update

Elsewhere, Frontier execs said the company has so far been able to keep supply chain constraints in check, even as its fiber buildout accelerates. Among mitigation strategies, Frontier "ran a very rigorous procurement process to expand our pool of suppliers for both labor and materials," earlier this year, Scott Beasley, Frontier's EVP and CFO, said. That, he added, resulted in a more diverse supplier base, reduced risks and locked in pricing.

Frontier is still evaluating a potential brand change and is another quarter or two away from making a recommendation to the board. Frontier, Jeffery said, is "evaluating all of the options that we do with the brand, whether we double down on the Frontier brand, we change it somehow, or we completely reinvent ourselves with a new brand."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

A version of this story first appeared on Broadband World News.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Broadband World News
Adtran CEO reports 'mixed' results and mixed feelings on supply issues

Adtran reported a GAAP net loss of $10.4 million for Q3 2021, owing largely to supply chain issues. But CEO Tom Stanton tried to project a sunny outlook for 2022 while also admitting it's the company's biggest problem.

Where Biden's FCC pick Gigi Sohn stands on broadband

If confirmed, Biden's pick for FCC Commissioner, Gigi Sohn will bring a strong voice for open, affordable Internet and public networks, just as the administration prepares for the largest federal broadband investment in history.

Biden announces long-awaited nominees for vacant FCC and NTIA posts

Following much public hand-wringing over the fate of the FCC, President Biden nominated Jessica Rosenworcel and Gigi Sohn as commissioners, with Rosenworcel designated as Chair. Biden also nominated Alan Davidson for Assistant Secretary for Communications and Information at the NTIA.

Calix reports strong Q3 but projects supply chain issues for 'entirety of 2022'

Speaking to shareholders, Calix CEO Carl Russo was optimistic about the company's ongoing success with small ISPs. But he notes Calix is experiencing the 'direct effects' of low global vaccination rates.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Service Assurance, Fault Management, and the Cloud
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Telecom Operators Use Connectivity to Drive Innovation By Kerry Doyle
Thailand AIS Works With Huawei to Build a Leading 5G SA Monetization Platform, Enabling 5G Service Development By Huawei
Integrated Bearer, Slice Enables Differentiated Services By Huawei
Rain's Francois Olivier: Building a Converged Transport Network for 5G By Huawei
Solving Climate Change With Green ICT By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE