Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Redzone rejects $500,000 in RDOF money over mapping snafu

Broadband World News Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/24/2021
Comment (0)

Fixed wireless Internet provider Redzone Wireless said it does not want half a million dollars in government money because the town the cash is intended to help already built a 1Gbit/s fiber network.

"Accepting more than $500,000 in RDOF support to construct a 50/5Mbit/s broadband and voice network to compete with an existing municipally funded symmetric gigabit network would be a waste of taxpayer contributions and contravene commission objectives designed to steer finite support to areas that actually lack service," Redzone told the FCC in a new filing. The company said the town "never should have been available for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Phase I auction."

At issue are the broadband maps that the FCC used to run its RDOF auction process. The maps are based on information provided by Internet service providers themselves, and have been widely criticized as woefully inaccurate.

However, the FCC chairman who oversaw the RDOF auction, Ajit Pai, argued that the agency's program would allocate funds only to areas that were definitely not served by any Internet service provider. "There are millions of locations we know for a fact are unserved based on any map that you consult," Pai said in 2020 in defense of the program, according to The Verge.

However, as Redzone detailed in its filing, at least one RDOF location was already served – though the company didn't know that when it agreed to provide the town of Islesboro, Maine, with 50Mbit/s Internet services. The FCC's initial RDOF allocation program, which ended last year, was a reverse auction where companies and entities that submitted the lowest bid for covering a particular area won – however, their bids then put them on the hook to cover that area with broadband services.

"Redzone's preparation for the auction was comprehensive, exhaustive and time-consuming. Four members of Redzone's senior management team were dedicated to analysis and planning for a period of two months prior to the auction start," the company wrote. "Redzone's CEO and founder, Jim McKenna, an electrical engineer and former Naval officer, gave the team specific instructions, strongly encouraging them to be conservative in their analysis."

Redzone ultimately bid for more than 200 locations, based on its analysis. It won only one of those locations: Islesboro.

"Mr. McKenna then visited the Town of Islesboro's website and learned that in 2018, the Town of Islesboro completed a municipal fiber construction," Redzone said.

Indeed, the town offers a 5,000-word web page detailing the construction and launch of its network. The town began discussing the construction of a network in 2014 and voters approved a $3.8 million bond for the project in 2016. The network launched in 2018 offering around 600 locations speedy fiber connections for $360 per year.

However, according to Redzone, the town didn't tell the FCC about the network until 2020, a year after the FCC had embarked on its RDOF auction process.

"The integrity of the auction process was tainted by the town, which apparently failed to comply with Form 477 reporting obligations that would have kept Islesboro out of the RDOF auction altogether," Redzone wrote. Form 477 is the document that Internet service providers use to tell the FCC where they provide service.

In its new filing with the FCC, Redzone asked the agency to waive both its RDOF winnings and the $3,000 fine the agency levies on companies that walk away from their RDOF obligations.

Redzone isn't the only company hoping to modify its RDOF bids. Charter, Nextlink and others have made similar requests.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

A version of this article first appeared on Broadband World News.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Broadband World News
Velocity in Kansas offers digital divide blueprint

Velocity, a fixed wireless provider launched by a utility co-op, built a network with stimulus money that could serve as a template for future broadband spending.

DZS set to key on network convergence

CEO Charlie Vogt identifies set of 'mega trends' poised to drive the business forward, including the shift to 5G, new and emerging broadband competition, and an acceleration of fiber upgrade cycles.

Biden: 25Mbit/s broadband is fine, I guess

Although President Biden has hinted at a broadband future with 1Gbit/s speeds, new rules from his administration suggest speeds of 100 Mbit/s. And they acknowledge speeds of just 25 Mbit/s.

CommScope takes another step toward DOCSIS 4.0

Supplier says a new, flexible distributed access architecture (DAA) product, which could play a role in future DOCSIS 4.0 networks, is ready for field deployments.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
Catching the 5G Train With CI/CD Services By Thomas George, Portfolio manager, Nokia and Santosh Shingate, Pre Sales manager, Nokia
Get Cloud-Native Voice Up and Running Quickly With Engineered Systems By Joachim Ungruh, Core Portfolio Management Leader, Nokia
Huawei in the Business of Future-Proofing Microwave Backhaul By Huawei
A Journey to 5G and Network-as-a-Service: Seven Degrees of Freedom By Jitin Bhandari, CTO and Vice President, Core Networks, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE