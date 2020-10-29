Podcast: Pandemic's pull on network traffic patterns





Telia Carrier VP and Chief Evangelist Mattias Fridstrom joins the podcast to discuss new trends in network and traffic patterns as Internet usage is changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fridstrom also provides insight into how and where Telia Carrier is expanding its fiber network, and how that approach differs in the Americas vs. Europe. In addition, Fridstrom shares Telia Carrier's approach to SD-WAN and why the company chose to enter that market.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading