Podcast: Infinera's Tim Doiron on TIP, open networking and how vendors adapt





The Light Reading podcast welcomes Tim Doiron, Infinera's senior director of solutions marketing, to the podcast for a chat about open networking and Infinera's role in a recent Telecom Infra Project deployment.

In September, Vodafone South Africa started commercial trials of a Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) solution that was developed with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP). The trial is looking at the DCSG's performance in live 4G and 5G networks and the technology's ability to interoperate with Vodacom's current radio access network (RAN) providers.

If it is successful, this could help bring bandwidth to rural areas at a cost that carriers can tolerate.

"We all have to have sustainable business models or our businesses can't survive and thrive," Doiron. "I think the other aspect of that is, there certainly is an opportunity to hook up populations that have been underserved. And if we can meet the right price point – if we can do so profitably – we can have both a sustainable business model and growing revenue."

You can find all of Light Reading's editorial and custom audio programs on Apple Podcasts, Google, SoundCloud and Spotify.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading