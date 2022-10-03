PMC CEO David Somo: MEMs the word

OFC 2022 – San Diego – Preciseley Microtechnology Corporation (PMC) President and CEO David Somo took a moment to talk about his company's optical components and which end markets are hot right now. PMC makes components for optical switches, tunable lasers, ROADMs and other building blocks that make up data center and telecom networks. Somo discusses the company's experience in the telecom space and how markets like LIDAR and 3D sensing are both feeding and benefiting from the never-ending appetite for bandwidth in fiber and 5G networks.