Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Orange brings in investors to boost rural FTTH

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 1/25/2021
Comment (0)

Orange is to sell 50% of its newly created Orange Concessions fiber unit to three investors as part of efforts to share the cost of deploying fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks in rural areas.

The France-based operator said La Banque des Territoires (a business unit of Caisse des Dépôts), CNP Assurances and EDF Invest are to buy a 50% equity share that will value Orange Concessions at €2.68 billion (US$3.25 billion). The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021.

Orange also said it will hold a call option that will enable it to take control and consolidate Orange Concessions in the future.

Orange Concessions brings together the operator's 23 "public initiative networks" with a total of 4.5 million deployed or planned FTTH connections across France. Public initiative networks form part of the French National Broadband Scheme and are open to all operators on a wholesale basis.

The aim of the networks is to provide broadband access in rural and less densely populated areas that are less commercially viable for operators.

Stéphane Richard, chairman and CEO of Orange, said the partnership is a "key milestone in the delivery of our Engage 2025 strategic plan" and provides Orange with the means to pursue the development of fiber in rural areas, "by winning new public initiative networks or by participating in market consolidation."

In September 2020, the French government said it would spend €240 million ($291 million) on fiber networks as part of its "France Relance" (France relaunch) stimulus strategy. This sum was in addition to the €280 million ($340 million) that had already been allocated to local authorities for fiber rollout.

More help required

Despite the government support, Orange is not the only French operator to have sought outside investors to finance FTTH deployments. In 2018, Altice Europe agreed to sell a 49.99% stake in the FTTH assets of its SFR subsidiary to a trio of private equity firms for €1.8 billion ($2.18 billion) in cash.

Also in 2018, Bouygues Telecom partnered with Axione, a unit of Bouygues Construction and its financial partner Mirova to create CityFast, a network access services provider dedicated to delivering FTTH connectivity to very densely populated areas of France.

In 2020, Iliad (Free) closed its strategic partnership deal with French private equity firm InfraVia via the sale of a 51% stake in Investissements dans la Fibre des Territoires (IFT), based on a 100% enterprise value of around €600 million ($729 million).

Formed specifically for the purpose of this partnership, IFT is tasked with acquiring and operating the group's co-financed FTTH deployments outside very-densely populated areas.

Slow but steady: FTTH picking up pace

While far from a laggard in European fiber rollout, France is not exactly leading the charge.

According to data published by the FTTH Council Europe and IDATE in April 2020, France is ranked 16th out of 35 countries in terms of FTTH and fiber-to-the-building (FTTB) subscribers, with a 25.6% penetration rate as of September 2019.

According to French regulator Arcep, some progress was made in 2020. As of September 30, 2020, some 22.3 million premises were covered by an FTTH network — up 33% compared to the previous year.

Want to know more about optical? Check out our dedicated optical channel here on Light Reading.

However, Arcep said the accelerated pace has not been found in very high-density areas, where it said the rate of progress has been insufficient for several quarters.

It noted that the increased pace of FTTH rollouts in areas covered by public-initiative rollouts produced the second strongest quarter ever in Q3 2020, with more than 450,00 additional premises passed.

The regulator said the total number of broadband and superfast broadband subscriptions stood at 30.3 million at the end of Q3 2020, which is 215,000 more than in the previous quarter and 685,000 more than the prior year.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
January 27, 2021 The Critical Role of Timing and Synchronization in 5G TDD Deployments
January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Principal Architect, CableLabs
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE