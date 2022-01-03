Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Optical transport market takes a hit from declining sales in APAC

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 3/1/2022
Comment (0)

The $15 billion optical transport equipment market declined 2% in 2021 due to market conditions in the APAC region. However, the market experienced an uptick in North America, Europe and Latin America, according to a recent Dell'Oro Group report.

5G investment, cloud service growth and demand for "infotainment-at-home" are among the drivers increasing demand in the optical networking market, according to a 2021 report by research group Omdia.

Optical transport revenue in APAC fell 11% due to lower sales in the region in 2021, according to Dell'Oro. China, which provides two-thirds of the area's revenue, experienced a decline of 9%.

"The Optical Transport market outside of Asia Pacific improved in the year, following a momentary slow down caused by the pandemic in 2020," said Jimmy Yu, VP at Dell'Oro, in a statement. "It was a noticeably strong year for optical systems in all the other regions."

In North America, Europe and Latin America, optical transport revenue increased 12%, 6% and 19%, respectively. In those regions, optical revenue in 2021 exceeded the pre-pandemic levels, said Yu.

"The biggest issue facing the industry is the ongoing component shortage and supply-chain bottlenecks. Without these issues, the optical market would have grown at a much higher rate," he explained.

Outside of APAC, the top equipment manufacturers by revenue for the optical transport equipment market were Ciena, Huawei, Nokia, Infinera and Cisco, with a combined share of over 80%.

Dell'Oro predicts the optical transport equipment market will grow at a 3% CAGR to $18 billion by 2026 due to market growth from sales of DWDM systems that deliver wavelength speeds over 200 Gbit/s. Coherent wavelength shipments on DWDM systems are predicted to increase at a 12% CAGR. However, demand for IPoDWDM technology will likely lower the overall demand for DWDM systems, said Dell'Oro.

In addition, the ZR optics market, which includes 400ZR and 800ZR, is forecast to exceed $600 million by 2026.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 8, 2022 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE Next-gen Cloud AI Home Security Camera Pro awarded Best Connected Consumer Device at GLOMO Awards 2022 By ZTE
Make 5G Signaling Your Top Network Priority By Bryan R. Davies, for Nokia
Continuous 5G Innovation Accelerates Green, Low-Carbon Development By Huawei
Operators Set Clear Autonomous Network Goals, Progress In Exploration And Practice By Zhang Wanchun, Senior Vice President, ZTE Corporation
Adaptive Spirit Event Poised to Celebrate its 26th Anniversary in April By Adaptive Spirit
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE