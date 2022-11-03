OFC 2022: Heavy Reading's Sterling Perrin coherently talks about pluggables

OFC 2022: Heavy Reading's Sterling Perrin coherently talks about pluggables3/11/2022
OFC 2022 – SAN DIEGO – As OFC 2022 wraps up, Heavy Reading's Sterling Perrin weighs in on IP-over-DWDM and why it's really working this time. We also discuss market components upstart EFFECT Photonics and its noteworthy deal with Viasat.
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading