NTIA awards broadband grants for 100Mbit/s service

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced today the availability of $288 million in grant funding for the deployment of broadband infrastructure. Grants will be awarded to partnerships between a state, or political subdivisions of a state, and providers of fixed broadband service.

NTIA's Broadband Infrastructure Program was established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. In the priority order defined by the Act, NTIA will accept applications for projects that are designed to:

Provide broadband service to the greatest number of households in an eligible service area; Provide broadband service to rural areas; Be most cost-effective in providing broadband service; or Provide broadband service with a download speed of at least 100 Mbps and an upload speed of at least 20 Mbps.

NTIA will group applications based on the priority above that each application addresses, and will sequence its review of application groups in the statutory order listed above.

"As a former governor, I know that state and local leaders have the best understanding of the gaps in their broadband infrastructure. This program will allow states and localities to partner with providers to target this funding toward the areas where it is most needed and can do the most good," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. "While these grants will lay the foundation, we know that we need even bolder investments in broadband expansion to finish the job. President Biden's American Jobs Plan will provide the resources to continue these broadband infrastructure buildouts until one hundred percent of Americans have access to high-speed, affordable, and reliable broadband."

"NTIA has built durable partnerships with the states through our State Broadband Leaders Network, and with local governments and their broadband initiatives through our technical assistance offerings and other efforts," said Acting NTIA Administrator Evelyn Remaley. "We are eager to put these relationships to work to ensure a successful program that expands broadband infrastructure in communities that need it most."

NTIA