Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

NFL goes with Extreme Networks for Wi-Fi 6 deployments

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/20/2021
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it has extended its partnership with the National Football League (NFL) and will remain the Official Wi-Fi Network Solutions Provider and Official Wi-Fi Analytics Provider of the NFL through 2024, adding new Wi-Fi 6 deployments with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks. As a result, the NFL will be able to provide next-generation in-stadium fan experiences while gathering and leveraging real-time analytics that will help to drive better decisions around both business and venue operations, such as redirecting the flow of foot traffic based on device density or repositioning staff based on current demands.

ExtremeWireless access points and/or ExtremeAnalytics software are currently deployed across 24 NFL stadiums, supporting 25 teams. Through the extended partnership, Extreme will begin working with an additional five NFL stadiums and six teams. Extreme's solutions have also supported every Super Bowl since Super Bowl XLVIII and ExtremeAnalytics will be in use at SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

Key Facts

  • Next-Generation Connectivity for Ravens, Packers, Patriots, and Seahawks: Extreme recently completed network deployments for the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks, upgrading each stadium with a high-density Wi-Fi 6 network as well as simplified Wi-Fi network management solutions. The Wi-Fi network upgrades in all four stadiums will power faster wireless speeds and lower latency than previous generations of Wi-Fi, giving fans the highest quality connection and improving fan-facing technology including stadium apps, mobile ticketing, and cash-free payments. Additionally, IT and network management staff will have greater visibility into the Wi-Fi network performance and devices as well as greater control over optimization.
  • Real-Time, Actionable Analytics Across the League: ExtremeAnalytics is deployed at 29 of the 30 NFL stadiums. The extensive use of ExtremeAnalytics across the league enables the NFL to benchmark Wi-Fi network data from team to team and understand common trends, activities, and usage patterns. Extreme is rolling out next-generation analytics capabilities to the NFL this season, providing IT teams with richer data sets and insights around app performance and usage, dwell time, and location-based services. Operations teams can also use this data for more efficient venue management such as identifying stadium bottlenecks or popular lounge areas, and event management teams can gain insights into fan activity to better customize experiences and pinpoint sponsorship opportunities.
  • Enhanced Fan Experiences: Extreme's Wi-Fi solutions deliver high-speed wireless connectivity optimized for high-density venue environments and bandwidth-hungry applications and devices used by both stadium personnel and fans, such as social media apps and mobile card readers. ExtremeWireless Wi-Fi 6 access points also support increased network efficiency by enabling network traffic optimization and prioritization, allowing IT teams across the league to ensure mission-critical applications have the bandwidth necessary to deliver a seamless game day experience.
  • Powerful Solutions for High-Density Environments: In addition to NFL stadiums, Extreme's networking solutions are deployed in professional sports stadiums around the world. Extreme also supports more than 17,000 schools and 4,500 college campuses worldwide, powering digital education initiatives and enabling competitive esports programs.

Extreme Networks

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS® 4.0 Network (FDX & ESD).
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE