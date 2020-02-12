Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Nextlink to expand with Aviat

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/2/2020
Comment (0)

AUSTIN – Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that Nextlink Internet ("Nextlink"), an internet service provider (ISP) delivering high-speed connectivity to commercial and residential subscribers in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska, is extending its fiber backbone utilizing the Aviat WTM 4000 microwave and multi-band platform.

Nextlink has placed a multimillion-dollar blanket purchase order with Aviat for use in Aviat's e-commerce platform, the Aviat Store, the industry's only e-commerce platform to service rural broadband customers. The Aviat store will enable Nextlink to purchase Aviat products they need, when they need them, taking advantage of faster lead times, order-on-demand capabilities, and product deliveries direct to the market, all while minimizing purchasing overhead and eliminating stocking and other expenses.

"Our business is growing rapidly, and our focus is bringing high-speed internet to rural America," said Cameron Kilton, Chief Technology Officer, Nextlink Internet. "The Aviat microwave and multi-band radios outshined all other options in performance, reliability and cost-to-value ratio. Also, because we are able to purchase the radios directly through the Aviat Store, lead times are minimal, enabling us to accelerate our time to market and lower our cost."

Aviat radios lead the industry in system gain and are the industry's first to provide multi-band functionality (microwave and millimeter wave) in a single box operating over a single antenna, significantly lowering customers Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) as compared to alternative solutions that require multiple radio units.

"We are privileged to be working with Nextlink Internet and are excited about the significant rural broadband opportunities," said Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aviat. "The future looks bright for improving broadband connectivity to rural America and we believe we are well-positioned in the sector which will benefit from significant government funding including the $9 billion 5G Fund for Rural America Fund and the $20B Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. This commitment by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) offers a tremendous business opportunity for ISPs like Nextlink and for Aviat as well, as we continue to drive technology to deliver the best high-value, high-performance, low-cost wireless solutions."

Aviat Networks

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 3, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
December 9, 2020 Application Integration for OCP and CNFs
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Huawei: Building Future-Oriented 4G Foundation to Maximize Network Value By Huawei
4G/5G FWA Industry Summit Reveals Continued Market Traction By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
What's next for CSPs? By Andrew Walker, Accenture
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE