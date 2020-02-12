Nextlink to expand with Aviat

AUSTIN – Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that Nextlink Internet ("Nextlink"), an internet service provider (ISP) delivering high-speed connectivity to commercial and residential subscribers in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska, is extending its fiber backbone utilizing the Aviat WTM 4000 microwave and multi-band platform.

Nextlink has placed a multimillion-dollar blanket purchase order with Aviat for use in Aviat's e-commerce platform, the Aviat Store, the industry's only e-commerce platform to service rural broadband customers. The Aviat store will enable Nextlink to purchase Aviat products they need, when they need them, taking advantage of faster lead times, order-on-demand capabilities, and product deliveries direct to the market, all while minimizing purchasing overhead and eliminating stocking and other expenses.

"Our business is growing rapidly, and our focus is bringing high-speed internet to rural America," said Cameron Kilton, Chief Technology Officer, Nextlink Internet. "The Aviat microwave and multi-band radios outshined all other options in performance, reliability and cost-to-value ratio. Also, because we are able to purchase the radios directly through the Aviat Store, lead times are minimal, enabling us to accelerate our time to market and lower our cost."

Aviat radios lead the industry in system gain and are the industry's first to provide multi-band functionality (microwave and millimeter wave) in a single box operating over a single antenna, significantly lowering customers Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) as compared to alternative solutions that require multiple radio units.

"We are privileged to be working with Nextlink Internet and are excited about the significant rural broadband opportunities," said Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aviat. "The future looks bright for improving broadband connectivity to rural America and we believe we are well-positioned in the sector which will benefit from significant government funding including the $9 billion 5G Fund for Rural America Fund and the $20B Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. This commitment by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) offers a tremendous business opportunity for ISPs like Nextlink and for Aviat as well, as we continue to drive technology to deliver the best high-value, high-performance, low-cost wireless solutions."

