Nextlink buys fellow ISP SkyWave

HUDSON OAKS, Texas – Nextlink Internet today announced it has acquired SkyWave Broadband Internet, an internet service provider (ISP) operating in Texas and headquartered in Fate, Texas, as part of Nextlink's expansion of broadband and voice services in small towns and rural markets across the central USA. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bill Baker, CEO of Nextlink Internet, said, "We are truly excited to have the team at SkyWave join our expanding family. They are a great fit with us in terms of their dedication to rural and small-community subscribers and the overall cultural fit between our organizations."

Baker added, "SkyWave's footprint covers a large area, including parts of Hunt, Kaufman, Rains, Rockwall, and Van Zandt counties east of Dallas. We will begin working immediately to upgrade and expand the SkyWave network so that subscribers will be able to access download speeds of 100 megabits per second. We expect to complete these upgrades by the end of 2021."

Scott Hammond, owner of SkyWave Broadband Internet, said, "Nextlink's expertise and resources will be great for our customers and communities. The expansion and upgrade of our network will help adults and students working from home, and help businesses, schools, and hospitals do their jobs better. Moreover, we will be able to keep the same staff that everyone has known for years and create more jobs in east Texas as we continue to grow."

Ted Osborn, SVP Strategy & Regulatory Affairs of Nextlink Internet, adds, "While 2020 brought meaningful results at every level of our business, the growth strategy for 2021 includes combining forces with new fiber and wireless ISPs to help us serve rural communities."

Nextlink Internet