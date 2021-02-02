Nextlink buys 3 ISPs in Nebraska and Iowa

HUDSON OAKS, Texas – As part of an ongoing expansion of broadband internet and voice services in small towns and rural markets across the central USA, Nextlink Internet today announced it has acquired three internet service providers (ISPs) in Nebraska and Iowa.

The acquired companies are Future Technologies of Lincoln, Neb.; Affordable Internet Solutions (AIS) of Waverly, Neb.; and Infinity 8 Broadband (I8) of Hickman, Neb. The companies' service territories cover eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The terms of the deals were not disclosed.

For more 20 years, the Future Tech, AIS and I8 teams have collectively provided advanced broadband services to more than 40 counties spanning 15,000 square miles of rural and small-town communities. The companies' networks include a mix of fiber and wireless connections. As community-conscious providers of essential services, all three companies and Nextlink have kept families, businesses, schools, and hospitals connected during the pandemic crisis.

Bill Baker, CEO of Nextlink Internet, said, "We admire the leadership teams and staff of Future Tech, AIS, and I8 and the quality networks they have built. Our operations team is thrilled to combine forces with these organizations to support our rapid expansion in Nebraska and Iowa."

Baker added, "We will begin working immediately to upgrade, expand, and build upon the network infrastructure that we're acquiring today, aiming to complete this work in 2021."

Aaron Clark, Vice President of Future Technologies said, "We have been in talks with the Nextlink team for some time now, getting to know their operations and staff. As a small business, it was important for us to confirm that their direction and culture aligned well with ours, and those of our communities. We are excited to leverage our local leadership and staff, along with Nextlink's considerable resources and support, to provide faster and more reliable broadband to even more communities in Nebraska and Iowa. The energy and expertise that their team brings to the table is truly impressive."

Ted Osborn, SVP of Strategy and Regulatory Affairs for Nextlink, said, "Nextlink plans to acquire additional companies in Midwestern states as we work to build out our networks and service areas."

