Mike O'Rielly, formerly of the FCC, cautions on infrastructure timing

BIG 5G EVENT – DENVER – One of the FCC's former commissioners believes that Congress is poised to quickly approve around $65 billion in infrastructure spending on broadband in the US.

However, he cautioned that telecom industry executives may have to wait for a year or more before they can expect to receive a portion of that funding.

"We're weeks away from something passing," Mike O'Rielly, a former FCC commissioner who is now principal at MPORielly Consulting, said.

But he said the money contained in that legislation will likely be contingent on the FCC developing new maps showing the location of broadband services in the US. "Most of the money now is tied to new FCC maps," he explained.

Those were just a few of the hot-button regulatory issues that O'Reilly discussed at the recent Big 5G Event here.

